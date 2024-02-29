Flames from Liberty University





WILMINGTON, NC After the Flames took the lead in the top of the eleventheLiberty threw stranded runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning, gliding past the UNCW Seahawks 2-1 in 11 innings on a windy Wednesday afternoon at Brooks Field. After the Flames took the lead in the top of the eleventhLiberty threw stranded runners on second and third in the bottom of the inning, gliding past the UNCW Seahawks 2-1 in 11 innings on a windy Wednesday afternoon at Brooks Field. With the score tied at 1-1 in the 11e inning, Liberty right fielder Camden Troyer walked to open the inning and ended up at third base when he stole second base and advanced to third base when the catcher's throw sailed into center field. Third baseman Cam Foster followed by recording a foul ball down the right field line, allowing Troyer to tap and score to give the Flames the lead. In the bottom of the frame, the host Seahawks advanced runners to second and third base with two outs. Flame Illuminator Talor Grubbs occurred Dylan Mathiesen hitting 3-1 and striking out UNCW left fielder Aidan Evans to close out the Seahawks. Flames right-hander Mathiesen pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn his second win of the season. In a game where hits were scarce, Liberty became second baseman Aidan Sweatt had two hits. Flames shortstop Tanner Swamp had a hit and scored the first point of the game. He and Sweatt also made two key double plays in the game to end scoring threats. Liberty moves to 5-3 this season. UNCW drops to 5-4. Box score highlights

Facts: Freedom (5-3); UNCW (5-4)

Place: Wilmington, NC (Brooksveld)

WP: Dylan Mathiesen (2-1) | LP: Connor Kane (0-1) | SV: Talor Grubbs (1) Score overview 3rd LIBERTY Rabon singles, Marsh scores, 1-0

6e UNCW Croom walks, DeMartino scores, 1-1

11e LIBERTY Foster makes a mistake, Troyer scores, 2-1 Remarkable figures – Each time he scored six goals in the match. UNCW committed the only mistake of the game.

– Liberty left nine men on base. UNCW left 13 men on base.

– The six Flames pitchers in the game combined to strike out 13 Seahawks.

– Mathiesen struck out six batters on the season.

– UNCW reliever Connor Kane, the fourth-ranked Seahawks pitcher, takes the loss. He gave up one run on zero hits during one inning of work. He struck out one and walked one.

– UNCW right fielder Alec DeMartino had two hits and scored a run in the game.

– The Seahawks' lone run came on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning. Beyond the Box Score – Liberty evens its record to 1-1 on the road. Tonight's game started with a five-game road swing through the Carolinas for the Flames.

-A wind advisory was in effect in the Wilmington, NC area. Wind gusts of 15 to 30 km/h were common throughout the race.

– The game was the Flames' first overtime game of 2024. Last season Liberty won 2-0.

– Liberty stranded a runner on third base in the eighth inning. Meanwhile, UNCW stranded a runner on third base in the third, fifth and 11th inning.

– Flames shortstop by Tanner Marsh brother Trevor started in center field for the Seahawks. Trevor is a senior at UNCW.

– Liberty Head Coach Scott Jackson was the pitching coach at UNCW from 2003-2007. The Seahawks went to three NCAA Regionals during his time in Wilmington.

– Liberty pitching struck out eleven or more batters in five of the Flames' eight games this season.

– Flames left field player Noah Rabon An RBI single in the third drove in his team-leading 12e during the year. He and Troyer are the only Flames to reach base in every game this season.

– Liberty midfielder Kane Kepley opened the game with a single. He has scored a goal in each of the last four games.

– Flames' freshman pitcher Ben Blair made his first collegiate start. He pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Next one Liberty continues its road trip by traveling to Conway, SC, for a weekend series against the No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The series begins Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m

