Sources – 14-team College Football Playoff has 'momentum'

The future of the College Football Playoff contract beyond the 2025 season remains uncertain, with executive director Bill Hancock saying last week that it is “necessary” for the deal to be completed within the next month.

Since its inception in 2014, when it created a four-team model for a sport with five major conferences, the CFP has been unwieldy and clunky.

The only certainty is the slow pace, the arguments and the unstable conference environment that has kept everything fluid.

But with Hancock's one-month deadline in mid-March looming, there is optimism and “momentum” for a 14-team playoff starting in 2026, sources told ESPN. Efforts are underway to reach an agreement in the coming weeks, sources say, but nothing is certain, and there are potential roadblocks and an expected backlash — as evidenced by the CFP's winding path to a 12-team playoff.

Agreement has already been reached in principle on the television side of the deal. Starting in 2026, ESPN is poised to spend an average of nearly $1.3 billion on the playoffs over six seasons.

That leaves the CFP's two leadership groups — the Board of Managers (presidents and chancellors) and the Management Committee (commissioners and Notre Dame leadership) — to decide on the format to get the deal done.

The goal is for all commissioners to meet again next week via video conference to discuss matters further, sources told ESPN.

“There's a lot of pressure to get it done or stop talking about it,” the source said.

Another source summed up the cautious optimism of the group's cohesion this way: “The balance in the room is how we can recognize the contributions of the Big Ten and SEC, while at the same time being fair and collaborative with the collective space.”

There are three main issues going forward: entry via automatic qualification, distribution of money and how the group will be governed.

Sources caution that discussions are ongoing and fluid, and work continues on these three key issues. Here's where things currently stand, with sources saying things could change.

FORMAT

The expected increase in the number of automatic qualifying spots so soon after the start of the five AQ spots in the 12-team playoffs starting this season is a nod to the changing conference dynamics.

According to sources, the model that has generated the most discussion at the CFP meeting in Dallas is one that would include three automatic qualifying spots for the Big Ten and SEC, two for the Big 12 and ACC and one for the Group of Five. That would leave three at-large spots in that 14-team model.

Who is in? How many? SEC 3 automatic qualifiers Big Ten 3 automatic qualifiers ACC 2 automatic qualifiers Big 12 2 automatic qualifiers Group of 5 1 automatic qualifiers In general 3 places* Our lady 1 place** *Depending on Notre Dame ** If in the top 14 on Selection Day

As for Notre Dame, sources told ESPN that the most likely option being discussed is that the Fighting Irish would earn a spot in the 14-team CFP if the selection committee ranks them in the top 14 on selection day.

Sources caution that other models are being discussed, and there needs to be a deeper discussion about how schedule strength would play a role in the 3/3, 2/2, 1 and 3 model. The GVB is not committed to that model and still has a way to go.

No significant modeling has yet been done by Hancock and CFP officials on how these models would have evolved in the CFP era. If things change from the most talked about AQ distribution, it could be because of the way models show outcomes could look in the coming years. However, every practice is difficult because no one knows what a 16-team SEC and an 18-team Big Ten will look like at the end of the season.

Adding strong programs and weakening other leagues makes it difficult to predict what the next few years will look like in the SEC and Big Ten. The potential for SEC and Big Ten teams to be pushed out of the top 14 – considering they have 34 teams and a majority of programs competing for the title – is real and will be further explored in the coming weeks.

How would that work? Essentially, for example, a team at No. 13 or No. 14 could ultimately be bumped by the winner of the Group of Five or the second-place ACC or Big 12 team in a year where the league has a runaway winner and no clear winner. second choice. However, there is also the possibility that the fourth-best teams in the Big Ten and SEC – and possibly fifth – could find a landing spot in the CFP via one of these three at-large spots.

Modeling is difficult because college sports remain a moving target. This ESPN deal would last through the 2031 season, and it's naive to think the conference map will look the same as it does now. A senior official involved in the discussions told ESPN on Wednesday that the presidents and chancellors of both the SEC and Big Ten are in discussions about whether to continue their NCAA affiliations. It's a move that would impact and potentially derail the TV deal.

“Those conversations are happening,” the source said, adding that some are “feeling pretty strongly about withdrawing. I would say very strongly.”

ESPN reported earlier this month that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti talked about the potential of an expanded playoff during a meeting this fall.

All CFP politics are local and Petitti's chairman is easy to understand. He has an 18-team league with four new teams: USC, Oregon, Washington and UCLA. Two of those four – Oregon and Washington – participated in the CFP as Pac-12 members over the past decade. USC has won a national title on the field since the turn of the century.

Petitti appreciates the way automatic qualifiers late in the regular season can add meaning and interest – similar to the NFL. College football fans will have to be conditioned with the fact that a three-loss team with a strict schedule can still make the playoffs after generations where perfection or near-perfection was essentially required.

FINANCES

There is still some work to be done on the finances and how they are distributed, but the picture will become clearer if a fourteen-team model succeeds.

Under the old model, approximately 80% of CFP revenue went to the Power 5, while 20% was allocated to the Group of 5. According to the most recent data from the CFP, each of the Power 5 conferences received $79.41 million – – a total of nearly $400 million – in the spring of 2023. The group of five conferences shared $102.77 million. Notre Dame received a $3.89 million payment for meeting the NCAA's APR standard, while the other six independents shared $1.89 million.

The new model promises to place more emphasis on the SEC and Big Ten.

Sources told ESPN that discussions centered around the SEC and Big Ten making somewhere between 25% and 30% of CFP revenue. The ACC and Big 12 would be next, and they would make somewhere between 15% and 20%. That leaves a smaller portion: somewhere around 6% to 10% for the other leagues and almost 1% for Notre Dame.

The calculations are not clean, sources warn, as some of the money should go to expenses, and to places like the others that remain independent (UConn). But those are the general financial margins that are being discussed. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has made it clear that the SEC has provided 40% of the teams in the playoffs, and he has been one of the key drivers behind a new revenue model.

As always with money, this is not easy. But the boundaries are sufficiently refined if they appear to be smaller.

MANAGEMENT

One thing CFP leaders appear to be unanimous in favor of is eliminating the rule requiring unanimity to make changes to the playoffs. Sometimes it is the ten FBS commissioners who cannot agree. Other times, it's the eleven university presidents and chancellors who have ultimate authority over the playoffs.

Either way, the rule has stalled major proposals or caused controversial delays. In February 2022, the CFP announced it would remain a four-team playoff after an 8-3 vote in which the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 voted against expansion. It wasn't until seventh months later that the presidents and chancellors took over as commissioners and unanimously agreed to expand the format to twelve teams.

CFP leaders want to avoid another situation like recently, when the Pac-12 single-handedly postponed the move from a 6+6 model to 5+7 in the 12-team format. The vote had to be unanimous, and the Pac-12 had previously abstained or asked for a postponement as it worked to determine its future following a major realignment.

Earlier this month, Washington State President Kirk Schulz, who represents the two Pac-12 schools on the CFP board, voted in favor of the 5+7 model and ultimately approved the change to award the five highest-ranked conference champions with play-off spots.

“You don't want one person holding it up,” said one source, “that just doesn't work.”