Men's Tennis Sweeps F&M, 70, Women's Tennis Falls, 43, to Bucknell – The Villanovan

On Friday, February 23, men's tennis hosted and defeated Franklin and Marshall in a triumphant 7-0 sweep. The following day the women's team played an away match at Bucknell and dropped a 4–3 decision.

Overall, I think it was a solid performance, men's head coach Brad Adams said of the win over F&M. I think we played a lot better, especially in doubles, which was kind of a weakness for us this year.

All three doubles matches ended in narrow, but well-deserved victories for the Wildcats.

They were close games, but I think they really bonded as teams and did a good job of getting hard-fought wins, Adams said.

For the top spot, Villanova senior Josh Robinson and freshman Thomas Wakefield defeated the duo of Zac Ashtiani and Anthony Casale to win 7-5. The second doubles duo, freshman Will Monohan and junior Lukas Choi, also recorded a 7-5 victory over Gonzalo Gentou and Pedro Norte. In the third doubles match, sophomore Cooper Gordon and senior Eitan Khromchenko played a particularly hard-fought match, ultimately defeating Luke Brodsky and Campbell Gervais in a tiebreaker 7-6.

In singles, Robinson dominated Ashtiani in the first position, winning 6-2, 6-1. The second singles match between Nguyen and Brodsky was much more competitive. Despite losing the first set, 2–6, Nuygen secured victory by rallying to win the next two sets, 6–4, 6–3.

Getting his second win and playing at that high level was very impressive, Adams said.

In the final three singles spots, all three Wildcats put in dominant performances. Monohan defeated Samuel Donelly in both sets 6-3. Khromchenko continued his winning streak in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, and Choi defeated Norte in a pro set, 8-3.

Next, the Wildcats will compete in the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship on February 29 in La Jolla, CA.

It's a long tournament and a few long days, so we were focused on making sure our bodies are healthy and ready for an eight-day stint in California, Adams said.

The next day, Saturday, February 24, the women's team traveled to Bucknell to take on the Bison, resulting in a narrow 3-4 loss.

It was a disappointing game, women's head coach Steve Reiniger said. I felt like we should have won.

In the first doubles match, graduate students Ami Grace Dougah and Amanda Rivera-Gonzalez skillfully earned the lone, 6-3 win over Whitney King and Abby Platt. Sophomore duo Maggie Gehrig and Emi Callahan fell 6-4 to Tyne Miller and Anna Lajos in second place, while senior Bella Steffen and freshman Jenna Stevens fell 6-1 to Madi Sebulsky and Caroline Marcus.

To kick off the singles matches, Dougah once again asserted dominance in an impressive 6-4, 6-1 performance over King. Reiniger views her leadership and attitude as an inspiration to the rest of the team.

She makes no excuses, makes great in-game adjustments and is always positive, Reiniger said. She is definitely a bright spot [of the match].

Another positive highlight for Villanova was sophomore Maggie Geherig's competitive win over Lajos, 6-7, 7-5, 6-2.

She's done that over the last few games, digging herself a hole but fighting to get out, which is good to see, Reiniger said.

In the third singles match, freshman Miriam Gondorova was defeated 6-2 by Platt in both sets. Freshman Lauren Monti answered with an impressive 6-1, 6-2 sixth-ranked victory over Bucknell's Tori Allen. Then fifth singles player Emi Callahan fell to Mair 6-2, 7-5.

With both teams tied at 3-3, the outcome of the match came down to fourth place singles between junior Valieriia Kornieva and Bucknells Miller. After two closely contested sets, Kornieva was defeated in the third set by Miller, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. The team record is now 2-7 overall.

Next week, the women's team will travel to Orlando, Florida for competition, starting with Creighton University and Stonehill College on March 6.

One thing about our team is that effort is never an issue, Reiniger said. Neither does attitude. They always try to pick each other up and support each other. So hopefully we can turn it around, starting in Orlando.