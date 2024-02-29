Costco is quietly unveiling a brand new concept store with plans for several locations across the US – and this is what it will look like

Costco is opening a new showroom-style store format in America with 'big ticket' items such as appliances and furniture.

Bosses say customers can 'unwind' large household products such as mattresses, grills, table tennis tables, TVs and washing machines before ordering them for delivery to their homes.

The company said this week that its first U.S. showroom would be in Anchorage, Alaska, with other cities to follow.

Products in Costco's new “Home Showroom” also include large refrigerators and heavy-duty exercise equipment that the retailer already offers for sale through its website.

Because they take up so much space, such items are not typically displayed or stored in Costco's traditional retail warehouses.

Costco will open a new showroom-style store in America where members can view major products that they can then order online for delivery to their home. It will look like Puerto Rico

Products on display in the 'Home Showroom' include refrigerators, mattresses, fitness equipment, grills, table tennis tables, TVs and washing machines. Pictured is a showroom in Puerto Rico

Storing large goods takes up significant space and even if warehouses had space, shoppers would struggle to get them home, even with a truck.

The first showroom in Alaska will use an old 50,000-square-foot Toys R Us location – about one-third the size of a typical warehouse.

“You can touch it and feel it and kick the tires, so it's a perfect opportunity to see what you can buy,” said Christine Lasley, director of real estate development at Costco, told the Anchorage Daily News.

“We do this to meet the needs of our members,” she added.

The new location in Alaska will be the first in America, but comes about a year after opening Home showroom in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Lasley told local Anchorage newspaper that the format could become a larger part of Costco's U.S. store base in the future and that other locations are planned.

She did not say when the Alaska location, which currently operates as a Costco distribution center, will be completed and opened to the public.

The Anchorage Daily News revealed that Costco recently applied for a permit to renovate the building and open it to customers.

The company may be looking to roll out the Home Showroom model as several major stores like Toys R Us go bankrupt and vacate their retail spaces.

Pictured is the former Toys R Us retail space in Anchorage, Alaska. Costco purchased the site in 2019 and is currently a distribution center

Pictured are KitchenAid and Samsung refrigerators in a Costco showroom in PuertoRico

Costco will occasionally stock large items in its regular warehouses, but will display a wider range of products in its Home Showrooms, pictured is a location in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Kayaks and surfboards are on display at the Home Showroom in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Costco isn't the only major retailer looking to evolve its model.

Sam's Club — Walmart-owned rival Costco — is using new camera technology that is dramatically changing its checkouts.

This allows customers to scan and pay for groceries with an app on their phone and immediately walk out.

And earlier this month, it was announced that Costco's longtime finance boss Richard Galanti would be leaving after four decades.

He was known for his dedication to keeping membership prices low and maintaining the $1.50 price tag on the company's famous hot dog and soda deal.

The company said this week that its first U.S. showroom would be in Anchorage, Alaska — with other cities to follow.

Their size is also a factor in offering only home delivery from the new warehouses.

Storing large goods takes up too much space and even if warehouses had space, customers would struggle to get home even with a truck.