Our numbers lie. Turn on the tape

INDIANAPOLIS There's a phrase that has been popularized in recent years by artists like Lil Wayne and Yo Gotti: “Women lie, men lie, numbers don't lie.”

Some select Michigan football defensive linemen would, respectfully, want to push back on the sentiment.

The Wolverines have an NFL-record 18 players at this week's NFL combine. Three of them work on the defensive front Kris Jenkins, Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell and believe their numbers last season did not tell the full story of their year.

“Go out there and see how many snaps we played,” McGregor said. “I only played in the fourth quarter, Penn State? The teams know that, so just be transparent. So yeah, I could have gone somewhere, had ten sacks and gotten all the accolades I wanted. But in the end I did what it took was best for the team and that was part of a rotation.”

Harrell and McGregor rotated on the edges with Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore, while Kris Jenkins was part of a five-man rotation in the middle of the line with Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Cam Goode and Rayshaun Benny.

That kind of depth helped UM on the field, but hurt some individual numbers.

Jenkins played 418 defensive snaps, compared to 536 snaps in 2022, despite playing an extra game, while Harrell played 474 snaps (31.6 per game) and McGregor 415 (27.7 per game). For perspective, some of the top prospects in this year's class, like UCLA's Laiatu Latu, logged 535 snaps in 12 games (44.6 per game), while Florida State's Jared Verse logged 586 snaps in 13 games (45.1 per game).

And neither compares to Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton, who logged 749 defensive snaps in 12 games (62.4 per game), more than double that of UM's three prospects, which isn't to say this isn't the are better players, but context is important.

“It showed at the end of that Bama game when we rotated our d-line so much,” McGregor said. “Our edge guys can drop into either tackle and make the play.”

Harrell's numbers were impressive: 31 tackles, 10 for loss and a team-high 7 sacks, but for 15 games, not exactly eye-catching. The same goes for McGregor, who had 26 tackles, including nine for loss and four sacks.

Jenkins said before the 2023 season started that he wanted to improve his pass rush to the point where he had double-digit sacks. He finished the year with 36 tackles, 4 for loss and 2 sacks.

But those former Wolverines said they aren't concerned in any way about their numbers, or lack thereof, affecting their individual draft status.

“Guys around the league are watching the tape,” Harrell said. “Sometimes there are guys who get two sacks and end up in the first round. So production is important, but also attributes, like, what can you bring?”

They'll get the benefit of the doubt, as this crop of defensive linemen is far from the first to come out of Michigan in recent years. In nine years of the Jim Harbaugh era, the Wolverines produced twelve draft picks along the defensive line, half of whom were selected in the first two rounds.

Taco Charlton (No. 28 overall) became the Pack's first first-rounder in 2017, followed by Rashan Gary (No. 12 overall) in 2019, Kwity Paye in 2021 (No. 21 overall), Aidan Hutchinson in 2022 (No. .2 overall) and Mazi Smith in 2023 (No. 26 overall).

There's also second-rounder David Ojabo (No. 45 overall, 2021), who would have been a first-round pick had he not suffered a torn ACL during his pro day at UM, as well as third-rounder Chris Wormley (2017 ). ) and Chase Winovich (2019), fourth-rounders Willie Henry (2016) and Ryan Glasgow (2017), and fifth-rounders Mo Hurst (2018), Mike Danna (2020) and Mike Morris (2023).

“I think the thing is we just have so much depth there,” McGregor said of how UM continues to mold defensive linemen. “When I came in, I had Kwity, Aidan, Ojabo, Jaylen, Mike Morris (in the edge room); in Michigan, when you come in, you have to compete.”

A nine-man rotation, combined with the Wolverines not trailing in the second half of one game all season, meant players were not on the field for a lot of key moments; at least not until late in the season.

Harrell made the hit on Ohio State QB Kyle McCord for the game-sealing interception on the Buckeyes' final drive. McGregor had a pair of sacks in the Rose Bowl. Jenkins was a second-team All-American.

“It speaks volumes that the coaches can put us in a position to be coached the right way,” Harrell said. “The year we could have as a team, and as a unit up front.”

A projected Day 3 selection, Harrell has had both formal and informal interviews with more than a dozen teams, where he has discussed playing on the outside in both three-down and four-down fronts, and feels he has shown that he is capable of getting into the news. from his position.

McGregor, who generated 28 total pressures per Pro Football Focus, has had conversations with teams including Arizona, Miami, New York (Giants), Washington and the Chargers. He “wanted to say what's going on” to the Harbaugh-led staff and at age 6 -5 and 267 pounds, already looks built for the next level.

Jenkins' first NFL memory was on the field after his father (Kris Jenkins) played for the Panthers against his uncle (Cullen Jenkins) for the Packers in 2005.

Now the younger Jenkins feels like he can pitch himself to NFL teams the same way so many other former UM defensive linemen have done in recent years.

“I'm a disciplined player,” Jenkins said of his message to the GMs. “If you need me to be an impact player, I will do everything in my power to do that. If you need me to be a courageous player and do the dirty work, I will I'll do what I can. I'll do what you need.

“I am humble, I have learned to be humble and stand where I stand, so I will influence and help a team in any way I can.”

