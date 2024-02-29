SEC Tennis Weekly Awards: Week 5





SEC staff Photo: SEC Men's player of the week Rafael Perot Alabama Sr. Octeville-sur-Mer, France Raphael Perot earned a crucial win over No. 34 Edward Winter in a game where every win was needed for the Aggies to defeat Pepperdine 4-3. Perot earned his fourth win of the season after beating Winter 6-4, 6-2. Perot is 4-2 against ranked opponents for the year. He also split the doubles matches for the week, with partner Tiago Pires they defeated the TAMU-CC duo Etienne Marty / Avery Zavala on court 1 6-1. Men's freshmen of the week Aleksi Lofman LSU Fr. Helsinki, Finland Aleksi Lofman joined the LSU team this semester and excelled on the field as a freshman. He has a 4-3 record in singles and a record of 3-1 in doubles. Lofman has two wins on the No. 1 singles court. In the match against Memphis, Lofman tied the score to 3-3. He went to three sets in his match against Harry Rock. Lofman won set two and the tiebreak in set three, making the final score of the match 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-8). Lofman's win helped LSU to their first Top 25 victory. At No. 1 doubles, Lofman teamed with Stefan Latinovic to face the No. 25-ranked duo of Pablo Alemany and Charlie Barry. LSU quickly picked up its first win of the game with a score of 6-3. This was the fourth appearance for this Tiger duo on court number 1 and after today's match their record improved to 3-1. Women's Player of the Week Loudmilla Bencheikh Alabama jr. San Juan, Puerto Rico Loudmilla Bencheikh helped Alabama to its first Blue-Gray National Tennis Classic title since 2015 after the Crimson Tide defeated three top-50 ranked opponents. The 37th nationally ranked doubles duo of Bencheikh and Anne Marie Hiser went 2-1 in doubles matches during the tournament, including a 7-6(3) victory over No. 42 Arizona's Brandelyn Fulgenzi and Reece Carter to start the weekend. The two also defeated Megan Heuser and Alice Xu of No. 24 Illinois. Bencheikh won two of three of her singles matches, including a three-set victory to earn the victory over No. 24 seed Megan Heuser of Illinois (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) after the junior fell behind in the first set. The Angresse native also defeated No. 22 Texas Tech's No. 59 Cristina Tiglea in three sets (3-6, 6-3, 6-0) during the Tide's come-from-behind win over the Red Raiders for the title. Women's Freshman of the Week Priya Nelson Texas A&M Fr. Lima, Peru Priya Nelson played a big role in Alabama's 4-2 win over No. 22 Texas Tech to secure the Crimson Tide's first Blue-Gray National Tennis Classic title since 2015. Nelson filled the sixth spot in the lineup in the final match of the weekend, winning her singles match against Jermine Sherif 7-5, 7-6(5) to clinch the title for Alabama.

