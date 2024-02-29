University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Lexy Keys hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to help No. 20 Oklahoma beat third-ranked Texas 71-70 on Wednesday night and capture the outright Big 12 title. After a flurry of action, Oklahoma gained possession trailing 70-68 with 13.4 seconds left. Skylar won missed, but scrambled for the ball and saved it from Keys. She hit the corner shot to bring her game total to 16 points. Texas called a timeout after Keys' basket, but was unable to get a good shot before the buzzer. Oklahoma has now won twelve of thirteen. Payton Verhulst scored 18 points for Oklahoma (21-7, 15-2 Big 12), which shared the conference regular-season title with Texas last season. Oklahoma entered the evening with a one-game lead with two games remaining for both teams. Madison Booker had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Longhorns (26-4, 13-4), who had won eight in a row since losing at home to Oklahoma last month. Texas led for most of the game and the Longhorns led 60-54 heading into the fourth. Texas' Aaliyah Moore fouled out with 6:33 left and the Longhorns led 64-58. Oklahoma chipped away and eventually took the lead on a baseline jumper by Keys, putting the Sooners ahead 67-66 with 3:20 to go. Verhulst fouled out with 49.6 seconds left and Texas led 68-67. Booker made the free throws to put the Longhorns up 70-67, setting up the final series. BIG PICTURE Oklahoma: The Sooners showed resilience. Texas held them to 2-for-18 in the quarter and took a 21-10 lead. It could have been worse. Booker made a deep desperation three-pointer at the end of the first quarter, but the basket was disallowed after review. The conference crown marks the program's second straight and eighth regular season title, and the Sooners' first outright crown since 2009. NEXT ONE Oklahoma: Visits Kansas in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2024/2/28/womens-basketball-sooners-upset-texas-win-second-straight-big-12-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos