Sports
14-team College Football Playoff model with varied automatic bids for Big Ten, SEC and ACC, Big 12
A new model for a 14-team College Football Playoff field is being heavily debated among athletic administrators. A “3-3-2-2-1” format, which would take effect in 2026, would yield three automatic bids for the Big Ten and SEC, two such bids for the ACC and Big 12, and one for the highest-ranked Group of Five team.
The three remaining at-large berths would be divided among the next highest ranked teams. The plan would also reduce the number of byes in the first round from four to two, with an extra game added to the first round.
Sources involved in the negotiations confirmed the format to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports; the model was first reported by ESPN and Yahoo Sports.
The Big Ten and SEC are taking a major step to gain access, revenue and power in the latest round of College Football Playoff negotiations and reports on this model. Dodd reported this on Wednesday. This format would ensure that the conferences cover at least 40% of the playoff field each year.
However, sources told Dodd that this format is just one of several options being considered by the CFP Management Committee following a meeting last week. There have even been discussions between Big Ten and SEC administrators about breaking away from the NCAA entirely.ESPN reports.
Any new agreement would require the approval of the 11 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame. Once the committee agrees on a format, the revenue distribution still needs to be ironed out, with the Big Ten and SEC also looking for a more heavily weighted share.
The current twelve-team model had a long road to becoming a reality. The format was initially proposed in June 2021, but was not approved until September 2022. In fact, the final 5+7 model for 2024 was only approved by the committee last week.
However, these discussions have a more solid timeline. CFP director Bill Hancock has set a soft deadline of mid-March to reach a final agreement, citing the CFP's ongoing television contract negotiations as a key reason to expedite a format decision. CFP's current broadcast deal with ESPN expires after the 2025 season. ESPN has reportedly offered $1.3 billion over six years for CFP rights in 2026 and beyond, although a deal cannot be formalized until a structure has been established.
