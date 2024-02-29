Five former Canadian junior hockey players accused of sexual assault are opting for a jury trial





WARNING: This article may impact people who have experienced sexual violence or know someone who has. Five former Canadian junior hockey players now facing sexual assault charges have opted for a jury trial in a case involving an alleged incident in a London, Ontario hotel room in 2018. Dillon Dub, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were indicted last month. McLeod faces an additional charge of assault because he was “a party to the crime.” In a joint statement, their attorneys said the five opted for a jury trial earlier this week and “are confident that community jurors will decide this case fairly and impartially after hearing all of the evidence and testimony.” The players are now playing professionally, but are on leave from their teams. McLeodand Footeare with the New Jersey Devils, Dubis with the Calgary Flames and Hart with the Philadelphia Flyers. Formenton, a former NHL player, plays for a Swiss team. It is alleged the incident occurred in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada gala held to celebrate the team's victory at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. LOOK | London, Ontario, police chief speaks about time it took to lay charges: London, Ontario, police chief apologizes to alleged sexual assault victim for delayed charges Thai Truong, the chief of police in London, Ontario, apologized to EM for the lengthy investigation into a sexual assault case that occurred in 2018, allegedly involving five former Canadian junior hockey players. The police investigation was initially closed in 2019 without charges, but reopened in 2022. London's current police chief apologized to the complainant earlier this month for the delay in filing charges. Jury trials are available for people accused of the most serious crimes, also called indictable offenses, such as murder. They could also be an option for people accused of so-called hybrid crimes, such as sexual assault. The case will be heard in court in London on April 30. For anyone who has been sexually abused, support is available through crisis lines and local emergency services Canadian government website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database . If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety or the safety of others around you, call 911.

