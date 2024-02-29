Huskies hockey enters final weekend looking to close out home playoffs | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – After several weekends where the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team struggled to put together consecutive games of similar effort, they improved to 3-1 in their last four games thanks to a sweep of the Bowling Green State Falcons last weekend, 7-0 and 3-1.

With the wins, the Huskies improved to 14-13-6 overall and 11-9-2 in CCHA play, which puts them in a tie for third place with the St. Thomas Tommies, who they will face this weekend the friendly confines of the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

Several players scored across the lineup against the Falcons, and it was that complete team effort that coach Joe Shawhan was quick to praise.

“The performance was incredible, it was incredible throughout the entire lineup,” he said. “The consistency and balance of everyone who played was excellent. Bowling probably surprised Green in some ways. It probably surprised us all in a way.”

Junior winger Alex Nordstrom scored two goals on Friday. Freshman winger Henry Bartle had three assists on Friday. Senior winger Tyrone Bronte scored on Friday. Senior center Blais Richartz had an assist on Friday. Senior defenseman Jed Pietila had a goal and an assist on Friday. Freshman defenseman Chase Pietila scored his first career goal on Saturday. Sophomore defenseman Evan Orr scored on Saturday.

Along with all those individuals who found the scoresheet, others found other ways to participate, which helped the Huskies all weekend.

“Our boys can play, they just have to play” Shawhan said. “We believe they can play. Sometimes we felt (it) more than they did.

“I thought the guys' attention to detail, in terms of forcing transition opportunities and then transitioning with the puck, was at a very high level throughout the setup.”

One player who didn't get on the scoresheet, but was a key contributor throughout the weekend, was freshman defenseman Nick Williams. Williams was moved up the depth chart last weekend due to an injury to second-year defenseman Matthew Campbell. Williams played extensively alongside Chase Pietila, his teammate in the USHL last season with the Youngstown Phantoms.

'Williams replaced Campbell, who was injured during the week' Shawhan said. “His efficiency and puck movement were huge in his ability to read the play.

“His efficiency made Chase so much better at the game. Chase and Soupy (Campbell) both tend to handle the puck a little too much at times, and Williams doesn't. Williams is efficient with that puck movement. So having Chase at Williams I think helped us a lot as well.”

Saturday night, the game remained tied at 0-0 in the third period before the Falcons took a 1-0 lead with 2:54 left. The Huskies have struggled in moments like this all season. After a tough second period, giving up that early goal in the third period could have spelled disaster, according to Shawhan.

However, Orr jumped in less than three minutes later and buried a quick shot off a pass from Bronte, and the Huskies were on the board. From then on, Shawhan felt his team getting stronger with every minute, leading to Chase Pietila's winning result at 10:44.

“They score and you can say, 'Okay, we got our three points,' and the boys don't.” Shawhan said.

“You will have to win two games in a play-off series to advance. So at some point you have to win two games in a row.

“I thought our third period was great, it was an excellent period of hockey with the game on the line. We just seemed to get better and better as the period went on. Of course we are very proud of the boys.”

Without sophomore winger Kyle Kukkonen, junior forward Austen Swankler, freshman center Max Koskipirtti, sophomore defenseman Lachlan Getz and Campbell, it would be easy for Shawhan to use all those injuries as an excuse, but instead the Huskies appear to be around the still-healthy players , much to the delight of the technical staff.

“We like the line-up we have now,” Shawhan said. “They're causing offense, so we're not just going to give other people a gift to get back into the lineup.

“They won three out of four against teams ahead of us in the standings. So that says a lot.”

SCOUTING THE TOMMIES

The Tommies enter the final weekend of the regular season at 13-17-2 overall and 11-10-1 in CCHA play. Since sweeping the Huskies on Jan. 11-13, they are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. They were still in first place in the conference that started last weekend before being swept by Bemidji State.

Sophomore forward Lucas Wahlin leads the Tommies in scoring with 11 goals and 27 points in 32 games. Senior forward Mack Byers leads the team in goals (13) and has scored 21 points in 31 games.

Sophomore forward Ryan O'Neill was also good, leading the team in assists (18). He has 25 points from 30 games.

In goal, sophomore Aaron Trotter and junior Jake Sibell have split goals this season. Trotter played in 19 games and went 6-10-2 with a 3.19 goals against average and a save percentage of .895. Sibell played in 15 games and went 7-7-0 with a 1.98 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.

GAME TIMES

The opening game between the Huskies and Tommies will take place Friday evening at 7:07 PM at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Saturday's game starts at 6:07 PM. The Huskies also celebrate Senior Night on Saturday.