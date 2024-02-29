UIL penalizes Galena Park North Shore for massive football recruiting violation

The University Interscholastic League on Wednesday disciplined two coaches in connection with recruiting violations at Galena Park North Shore, the Houston-area football power that played in six title games in 2015.

The organization's state executive committee has suspended former North Shore offensive coordinator Andrew Cameron from UIL activities for three years and suspended head coach Willie Gaston from North Shore's first two district games of the 2024 season.

Cameron, who resigned from five-time state champion North Shore, admitted to the committee that he had tried to recruit students from other high schools to the championship program. Due to Cameron's actions, North Shore violated Article 51(a)(8) Recruitment and Article 52(b) for failure to comply with the UIL Constitution and Competition Rules when doing so was not contrary to any State rules or regulations Board of Education. Recruiting is a category A offense and requires a more severe penalty.

Although North Shore head coach Willie Gaston himself did not violate recruiting rules, he was punished because the recruiting occurred on his staff.

North Shore has played reigning Class 6A Division I champion Duncanville in five of the UIL state football championships, losing the last two.

Duncanville Football defeated North Shore 49-33 in the 2023 Class 6A Division I state championship. Last year, Duncanville faced its own penalties for violating UIL rules. The Duncanville boys basketball program was penalized for using an ineligible player and the Duncanville girls basketball program was penalized for a recruiting violation.

I am deeply remorseful towards them. I understand the severity of my mistakes and what it looks like, and I understand the shame it brings, Cameron said at the meeting. I accept full responsibility… and sincerely apologize to Galena Park North Shore. All they did was trust me to be a leader in the program, and I failed them.

Kae Walker, assistant athletic director for Galena Park ISD, said at the meeting that two separate incidents sparked the investigation. Walker said the head coach at Dekaney High School accused Cameron of recruiting one of his players in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Galena Park athletics office also received text messages from Cy-Fair ISD showing Cameron having conversations with a Cy-Falls High School student. Walker said this happened around February 2nd.

On February 5, the athletics office began an open investigation. Walker said the office suspected Cameron may have violated UIL recruitment rules and turned the investigation over to the HR department. Rather than being placed on administrative leave, Cameron resigned.

After Cameron's resignation, the school district continued to investigate North Shores' football program. Walker said they interviewed every assistant coach and Gaston. The district also interviewed former North Shore head coach Jon Kay.

Walker said the district was gathering information about North Shores' freshman football program and varsity football program.

“We tracked every kid who played varsity starting in seventh grade,” Walker said. Where were they in seventh grade until the time they went to college?

Last season, North Shore had a total of 80 football players on the varsity roster, Walker said. Sixty of those athletes came from North Shores high schools, while fifteen of them enrolled as incoming freshmen or sophomores. Two of the remaining five children attended North Shores high schools but transferred to a different high school and then returned with the same addresses they used as high school students, Walker said.

The last three children were from Louisiana, Cy-Ridge High School and Clear Springs High School. Walker said the students started at JV and none of them were varsity starters.

All these kids were moved up toward the end of the year and when we went into the playoffs, Walker said. …There was no sign that a child had been recruited at North Shore. We believe this was an isolated incident that does not truly reflect how we do things in Galena Park ISD.

But Cameron admitted to the committee that he had actually violated UIL recruitment rules. That's a huge violation in our state, said Mike Motheral, chairman of the state UIL executive committee.

In keeping with precedent, the organization deemed it appropriate to suspend Cameron from UIL activities for three years. Motheral said the children should not be affected, but he felt Gaston took some of the responsibility for Cameron's actions because it happened under his watch.

“I completely agree with you,” said Gaston, who was in his first year as North Shores head coach last season.

I think it should send a strong message to coaches across the state that if you participate in these types of activities, you will receive terrible punishment, said Ray Zepeda, the UIL's athletic director. I also think it's important for all the head coaches watching this… that it's their job to really emphasize to their entire staff the importance of being way above the table when it comes to their personal behavior and these businesses.

