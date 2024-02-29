How ASU men's tennis rebuilt and revitalized the program from the ground up

In the history of the Power Five Conferences, no school had ever brought back men's tennis, so when ASU's men's tennis program was shut down in 2008, its future seemed nonexistent. Tennis didn't come back to Tempe.

But something changed in the former athletic director's heart Ray Anderson and his wife Buffie. In May 2016, they took a risk. The Andersons raised $1 million of their own money and made the first attempts to bring back men's tennis.

Then the search for more funds began. Anderson called Mark King, the president of Adidas North America, about his idea. King donated $4 million in Adidas money not long after.

King and Anderson then took their money to ASU President Michael Crow, who then blessed the reinstatement of the program.

But the Sun Devil men's tennis program was still just an idea. Memories of the glory days of men's tennis in Tempe with names like Alan Waldman And Sargis Sargsian were about as real, if not more so, than the fragmented visions of a future men's tennis program.

If ASU wanted to become a formidable program, they needed a leader.

Matt Hill was the head coach at USF when Anderson contacted him. Anderson's motivations for contacting Hill were clear; he had already been part of three program changes and was now leading the USF program to unprecedented success.

In the ten seasons before Hill's arrival, USF had only two NCAA Tournament appearances. Under Hill, they had three straight seasons with both NCAA Tournament appearances and AAC championship wins.

Hill had success at Florida, but his desire to coach at a Power Five school got the better of him. Once he started talking to Anderson, he was immediately convinced.

“I just loved the core behind Ray's vision with the program, to bring it back and reconnect the tennis community with the men's tennis program and reconnect alumni with the men's tennis program,” Hill said. “His heart and vision really aligned with why I do what I do, so it was an easy decision.”

Hill was hired on June 29, 2016 and given the proverbial keys to the kingdom. In the fall of 2017, he would have to put together a roster capable of playing competently in the Pac-12 Conference.

Hill's first step was to hire an assistant coach. A month into the process, he hired someone Michal Kokta. Kokta was an assistant at Purdue who had previously coached and played for the Baylor Bears. According to Hill, he was a huge help in ASU's next step in the team recruiting process.

The challenge of recruiting a team from scratch cannot be understated, especially given ASU's circumstances. By the time the program was revived, all American recruits in the incoming class had already committed to their respective schools. They had no choice, international recruitment was the only option.

Still, it was incredibly difficult to convince players from all over the world to come to ASU.

“You call a player and they say, 'What are you ranked? Who's on the team?' and you say, 'We're not ranked at all. We don't have a team. You would be the first person,” Hill said. “It's hard to get young men to believe in that.”

In addition to the recruitment challenges, there was also the crucial lack of feedback. Hill sat in his office for days, brainstorming and formulating his vision. He spent six months off the field during ASU's year in limbo after the team recovered.

Hill longed to return to the court. There were no opportunities in his office to delve into his favorite aspects of coaching: developing players and connecting a community. Additionally, there were no markers for where the team was located. The entire program was surrounded by question marks.

But the program prevailed. Despite recruiting challenges, ASU has compiled the nation's No. 5 ranking with names like Benjamin Hannestad And Michael Geerts.

ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS!! Well, okay, this Benjamin.

What Coach Hill has to say about Benjamin Hannestad, part of our top-5 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/2WT650rkTN — Sun Devil Men's Tennis (@SunDevilMTennis) June 2, 2017

Still, no one knew what Sun Devil tennis would look like in its first season.

So when men's tennis found itself ranked 13th in the country during its first season back, battling both No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Ohio State to match point while clinching a spot in the NCAA tournament, fans in Tempe and followers of collegiate tennis were not only surprised, but amazed.

Hill attributes this early success to the recruiting class. According to Hill, things could have gone in a very different direction if the program hadn't gotten off to such a good start recruiting.

“We were fortunate to get some great recruits right out of the gate,” Hill said.

Since their first season, men's tennis has remained a formidable program. They have been .500 or better in all but two seasons since being reinstated. One of those seasons was an unusually bad year for the program in 2022, while the other season, 2020, was canceled prematurely due to COVID.

Comparing the early days of the program to today, there are a few key differences. This includes improved culture, depth, recruiting opportunities and fan presence.

According to Hill, the most difficult piece of the puzzle in building a roster from scratch was building a positive and ongoing culture. Hill previously attributes the lack of such a culture primarily to roster turnover. The Sun Devils signed many one- to two-year players in their first few seasons, making it difficult to maintain leadership and build a foundation of culture.

“We're just getting started when it comes to the culture component of the program,” Hill said. “It took a few recruiting cycles to get to where we really wanted to be.”

ASU's roster is now a lot less thin than in the past. Early in the season, injuries to a player at the top of the lineup can significantly impact team results. For example, when Hannestad was injured during the Sun Devils' first season, the team dropped in the ITA rankings and never returned to its previous prowess. Last year they only had seven players on their roster.

That is not the case this season.

“We have 10 players on this team who can compete at any time in the lineup and beat good teams,” Hill said. “We didn't have that yet. We were still very young at the bottom and developing.”

Part of the reason for that depth is ASU's improved recruiting capabilities. When the program started, they were only able to attract quality international recruits, while top American recruits were excluded. Now they have the best of both worlds.

“We have what we want now,” Hill said. “We have a hybrid model of some of the best Americans, combined with some of the best foreigners. That's always a great recipe for winning at a high level.”

Senior Jacob Bullardwho has been with the team for almost three years, has seen a marked difference in the men's tennis fanbase since his arrival.

“People seem to be more involved with the program this year than they were a few years ago,” Bullard said. “Our fan base has grown a little bit and we have a lot of people supporting us. That's definitely something that has changed since my first year here.”

Now an associate head coach, Dominic Cotrone was hired as a volunteer assistant seven months after the program was reinstated and has been an incredibly important asset. In his eyes, the biggest difference between now and the early days of the program is clear.

“The biggest thing that has changed now, as opposed to when I first got here, is the culture and identity of the program, who we are as a team, and what other teams think of when they hear Arizona State tennis,” said Cotrone. . “That culture and identity are now much more established than in 2018.”

The Sun Devils of men's tennis look back fondly on their journey from recovery to today. They have come a long way as far as a program goes. But they are not satisfied. Past improvements do not indicate future success, and the Sun Devils have big goals for the future.

“The goal is always to win our region in the United States and then have a chance to win a national championship,” Hill said. “We're heading that way.”

Edited by Vinny DeAngelis, Alysa Horton and Caera Learmonth.

Reach the reporter at [email protected] and follow along @kartsonis3 on X.

Like it The State Press on Facebook and follow @statepress on X.