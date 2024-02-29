Hockey: Cieslak's hat trick helps Regis Jesuit advance past Standley Lake and into 5A Frozen Four





HIGHLANDS RANCH | Nearly two periods into Wednesday night's Class 5A state quarterfinal, the rust of an 11-day layoff lingered on the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team as Standley Lake sailed with momentum. Coming off a first-round series that created an eleven-day stretch since their regular season finale, the top-seeded Raiders found themselves in a 1-1 deadlock with the eighth-seeded Gators, who entered fresh off an opening-round win. Senior Vincent Cieslak made Regis Jesuit take a positive feeling to the locker room before the break with a power play goal, after which it became an avalanche. The Raiders then scored four goals in a row and five total in the third period to earn a 7–2 win. Cieslak finished with a hat trick, while Luke Damrath, Reece Peterson, Zachary Lorenzo and Avery Osgood also scored goals for coach Terry Ott's Regis Jesuit team, which opened a Frozen Four match against No. 4 Monarch on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the same venue. a 4-2 winner over No. 12 Heritage. No. No. 2 Valor Christian and No. 3 Cherry Creek earned quarterfinal victories Tuesday night and will play their semifinals at 7 p.m. Regis Jesuit played its first match since Feb. 17 against Resurrection Christian and found it challenging to get going against Standley Lake, which topped ninth-seeded Castle View 4-3 in the opening round. The Raiders ended with a rematch against the Gators, whom they defeated 6-0 on January 20. It took until 3:39 into the opening period for the first goal, which came for Regis Jesuit after a strong individual effort from Damrath. The senior defender broke in from the right of Standley Lake goalkeeper Mason Bean and slotted one into the net. Bean kept it at one goal a minute later when he got a stick on a shot from junior Nolan Williams after a perfect pass from junior Zachary Lorenzo. The Gators roared back for the equalizer in the second period when a shot from Regis Jesuit senior Reece Peterson pinged loudly off the post and bounced out, sparking a rush the other way. A breakaway pass found the stick of Nathan Cardenas, who lifted it over Raiders' freshman goalie Easton Sparks for a goal. The match remained deadlocked until the final minute of the period, when Regis Jesuit had a power play opportunity and converted in just 15 seconds. Cieslak ripped a shot that ultimately eluded Bean, who had challenged with several shots earlier in the period. With that momentum, the Raiders surged ahead in the third period with four goals in a span of 4 minutes and 45 seconds to firmly take control. Peterson was the first to score, while Cieslak and Lorenzo scored just 32 seconds apart to extend the lead to 5-0 and Cieslak completed his hat track with 10:24 remaining. Osgood capped the scoring with a power-play goal with 6:39 remaining. Standley Lake got one back on a power-play goal from Rylan Mills, who eventually got one past Sparks, who has been solid since setting up the breakaway goal in the second period. Courtney Oakes is sports editor of the Aurora Sentinel. Reach him at [email protected]. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports (1) REGIS JESUIT 7, (8) STANDLEY LAKE 2 Score per period: Standley Lake 0 1 1 2 King Jesuit 1 1 5 7 TO SCORE First period: Regis Jesuit Luke Damrath, 3:39 Second period: Standley Lake Nathan Cardenas (Daniel Glushko), 13:03; King's Jesuit Vincent Cieslak (power play), 0:18 Third period: Regis Jesuit Reece Peterson (Cieslak), 15:09; King's Jesuit Cieslak (Harry Sorensen), 12:37; King's Jesuit Zachary Lorenzo (Alexander Warot, Avery Osgood), 12:05; King's Jesuit Cieslak (Edison Barnes, Peterson), 10:24; Standley Lake Rylan Mills (Logan Jackson, Erik Glushko) (power play), 8:48; King's Jesuit Avery Osgood (Ian Beck) (power play), 6:39 Standley Lake saves: Mason Bean (32 shots on goal-25 saves). Regis Jesuit saves: Easton Sparks (25 shots on goal-23 saves) Related

