Men's basketball hosts Maine Thursday night

VETAL, N.Y. – Binghamton basketball plays the first of back-to-back home games when the Bearcats (12-14, 4-9 America East) host Maine (13-15, 5-8 AE) Thursday night at the Events Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:07 PM at Dr. Bai Lee Court.

With only three games remaining, BU can still finish anywhere between T-4th and 9th in the standings. They are in seventh place, half a game out of sixth and one game out of fifth. The Bearcats clinch a playoff spot with one more win and will play two of their final three games at home and all three are against teams vying for playoff position (UNH, UMBC). Binghamton hosts New Hampshire in the final home game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Senior guard Tymu Chenery has 988 career points and will reach the 1,000-point plateau with 12 more points. He had 642 points in three seasons at Quinnipiac and has 346 points this season. Chenery has one season of eligibility remaining.

ABOUT MAINE

A 68-58 home win over NJIT on Saturday

In that game, Maine trailed by five after halftime but used a 17-1 run in the second half to take control. Peter Filipovity posted a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds.

Black Bears dropped five of six and dropped in the standings, but have now won two games in a row (also defeated UMBC 62-56 last Thursday).

As the northernmost stop in AU, it's no surprise that Maine has a marked difference between home and away results. Team is just 4-11 on the road (1-5 in AE) but is 7-4 at home (4-3 in AE)

Own sweep over NJIT plus wins over Bryant, UAlbany and UMBC

Nine of their thirteen AE matches have been decided by seven or fewer points and their margin over thirteen matches is just -1.12 points.

Four starters back from a 13-win team that went 7-9 in AE (7th)

Reigning AE Defensive Player of Year Kellen Tynes led the nation in steals last year (3.3/game)

Voted fifth out of nine in Coaches' Preseason Poll

HC Chris Markwood (former team captain) is in his second season

ALL-TIME SERIES vs. MAINE

Maine leads a tight all-time series 23-22

BU won a thriller in Bangor on Jan. 27, 51-50 in the final seconds

In that game, Symir Torrence hit a one-handed 10-foot floater with 4.8 seconds left to win it at Cross Insurance Center. The Bearcats led more than 36 minutes into the game, but trailed 50-49 after Maine sank a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left. Torrence, one of the nation's leaders in assists, held his own this time, driving down the right side of the lane and waving for the game winner. Maine's final three-point attempt was off the rim at the buzzer. Armon Harried led three double-digit scorers with 15 points and also added eight rebounds. Nehemiah Benson scored 12 points and Tariq Balogun scored 11 points in a career-high 34 minutes.

Black Bears won last year's series 78-57 in Bangor in January and 71-67 in Vestal a month later

BU won the season series two years ago

Teams have alternated season series for the past five years after splitting season series for the previous five years (2013–17)

In Vestal, BU leads 13-9, but Maine has won two of its last three

BATTLE PARTY AT LOWELL

Heading to Lowell last Thursday, BU faced the conference's highest-scoring team until the closing minutes, but fell short 87-80. The Bearcats shot 51% (compared to UML's 50%) and despite setting season records in field goals (34) and turnovers (7), BU fell to 4-10 on the season. Tymu Chenery (24 pts., 9 rebs.) and Nehemiah Benson (20 points, 7 rebs.) led the offensive attack and Symir Torrence returned to the starting lineup and produced a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

CHENERY 12 POINTS AWAY FROM 1,000

Senior guard and leading scorer Tymu Chenery has 988 career points and is 12 shy of the 1,000-point plateau. He scored 642 points in three seasons at Quinnipiac and now has 346 points this season with the Bearcats. Chenery ranks 8th in America East in scoring (15.0), 10th in field goal percentage (51%) and fifth in blocks (1.4). He has scored in double figures for 12 straight games and is averaging 16.4 points over his last 18 games and 17.4 in his last five games.

TORRENCE IS 2NDIN NCAAIN ASSISTANT

Graduate security guard Symir Torrence moved to No. 2 in the nation in assists (7.5/game) after tallying 11 against UMass Lowell. In his last four games, Torrence is averaging 9.3 assists. This season he provided eight or more assists eleven times. That average of 7.5 also leads America East by more than two per game. Torrence (172 total assists) is looking to become the first America East player in 18 years (Jay Greene, UMBC, 7.2/game) to average more than 7.0 assists per game. Sam Sessoms holds the BU Division I record for season assist average (4.8 in 2019-2020). Former D3 point guard Chris Ballerini (1995-99) holds the overall program records for season assists (217) and assist average (8.0), both set in 1997-98, BU's final D3 season. Torrence also leads BU in rebounding (5.9, 10th in AE) and has 11 double-digit scoring games. He has two double-doubles, including one at UML last Thursday (12 points, 11 assists). The last time a BU player was ranked second in the nation in any statistical category was Nick Billings '05, a 7-foot shot blocker who ranked second in blocks (6.5/game) in 2002-03 ).

BEARCATS STRONG ON GLASS

Binghamton ranks second in the AE and 43rd in the nation in rebound margin (+5.0). The Bearcats also rank 26th in the nation in defensive rebounds (27.7/game).

BENSON MAXIMIZES MINUTES

Senior forward Nehemiah Benson is coming off a 20-point game at UMass Lowell and performed consistently in his first season at Binghamton. At Lowell, he went 10-of-14 and grabbed a season-high six offensive rebounds in 30 minutes. He leads the team and ranks third in America East in field goal percentage (61%). Benson is averaging 10.2 points and has scored in double figures in six of his last nine games while averaging just 22 minutes of PT. Prorated for a 40-minute game, his production would be 18.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

70 REMAINS BREAKING POINT

When BU holds its opponent under 70 (in regulation), it is 11-2. When opponents reach the 70-point mark, BU is 1-12. When the Bearcats score 70 or more points (in regulation), they are 8-4. Under 70 they are 4-10.

BU ONE OF THE BEST TEAMS IN AMERICA EAST THAT SCORED WITHIN ARC

Despite its struggles from three-point range (29%, last in AE), BU ranks fourth in the America East in overall field goal percentage (46%) as well as third from inside the arc. The Bearcats are shooting 53% from inside the arc, trailing only conference leader Vermont (56%) and second-place UMass Lowell (56%).

BALANCED SCORING, RETURNING

Binghamton has six players averaging 8.0 or more points. By comparison, last season's team only had four in that range. Seven different players have led the team in match scoring this season (Chenery 10, Harried 4, Walker 2, Ashe 2, Balogun 3, Benson 2, Walsh). Seven different players have been the top rebounder.

BEARCATS IN A TIGHT BATTLE FOR ATTENDANCE CROWN

Binghamton currently ranks third in the AE in home attendance (2,218), slightly behind UAlbany (2,239) and Vermont (2,226). The Bearcats have two home games remaining. Binghamton led the AE ten times over an eleven-year period from 2003 to 2014. Last year, BU ranked second behind Vermont with an average of 2,110.

TORRENCE BEATS MAINE FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH GW FLOATER