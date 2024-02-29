Sports
Men's basketball hosts Maine Thursday night
VETAL, N.Y. – Binghamton basketball plays the first of back-to-back home games when the Bearcats (12-14, 4-9 America East) host Maine (13-15, 5-8 AE) Thursday night at the Events Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:07 PM at Dr. Bai Lee Court.
With only three games remaining, BU can still finish anywhere between T-4th and 9th in the standings. They are in seventh place, half a game out of sixth and one game out of fifth. The Bearcats clinch a playoff spot with one more win and will play two of their final three games at home and all three are against teams vying for playoff position (UNH, UMBC). Binghamton hosts New Hampshire in the final home game of the season on Saturday afternoon.
Senior guard Tymu Chenery has 988 career points and will reach the 1,000-point plateau with 12 more points. He had 642 points in three seasons at Quinnipiac and has 346 points this season. Chenery has one season of eligibility remaining.
ABOUT MAINE
- A 68-58 home win over NJIT on Saturday
- In that game, Maine trailed by five after halftime but used a 17-1 run in the second half to take control. Peter Filipovity posted a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds.
- Black Bears dropped five of six and dropped in the standings, but have now won two games in a row (also defeated UMBC 62-56 last Thursday).
- As the northernmost stop in AU, it's no surprise that Maine has a marked difference between home and away results. Team is just 4-11 on the road (1-5 in AE) but is 7-4 at home (4-3 in AE)
- Own sweep over NJIT plus wins over Bryant, UAlbany and UMBC
- Nine of their thirteen AE matches have been decided by seven or fewer points and their margin over thirteen matches is just -1.12 points.
- Four starters back from a 13-win team that went 7-9 in AE (7th)
- Reigning AE Defensive Player of Year Kellen Tynes led the nation in steals last year (3.3/game)
- Voted fifth out of nine in Coaches' Preseason Poll
- HC Chris Markwood (former team captain) is in his second season
ALL-TIME SERIES vs. MAINE
- Maine leads a tight all-time series 23-22
- BU won a thriller in Bangor on Jan. 27, 51-50 in the final seconds
- In that game, Symir Torrence hit a one-handed 10-foot floater with 4.8 seconds left to win it at Cross Insurance Center. The Bearcats led more than 36 minutes into the game, but trailed 50-49 after Maine sank a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left. Torrence, one of the nation's leaders in assists, held his own this time, driving down the right side of the lane and waving for the game winner. Maine's final three-point attempt was off the rim at the buzzer. Armon Harried led three double-digit scorers with 15 points and also added eight rebounds. Nehemiah Benson scored 12 points and Tariq Balogun scored 11 points in a career-high 34 minutes.
- Black Bears won last year's series 78-57 in Bangor in January and 71-67 in Vestal a month later
- BU won the season series two years ago
- Teams have alternated season series for the past five years after splitting season series for the previous five years (2013–17)
- In Vestal, BU leads 13-9, but Maine has won two of its last three
BATTLE PARTY AT LOWELL
Heading to Lowell last Thursday, BU faced the conference's highest-scoring team until the closing minutes, but fell short 87-80. The Bearcats shot 51% (compared to UML's 50%) and despite setting season records in field goals (34) and turnovers (7), BU fell to 4-10 on the season. Tymu Chenery (24 pts., 9 rebs.) and Nehemiah Benson (20 points, 7 rebs.) led the offensive attack and Symir Torrence returned to the starting lineup and produced a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
CHENERY 12 POINTS AWAY FROM 1,000
Senior guard and leading scorer Tymu Chenery has 988 career points and is 12 shy of the 1,000-point plateau. He scored 642 points in three seasons at Quinnipiac and now has 346 points this season with the Bearcats. Chenery ranks 8th in America East in scoring (15.0), 10th in field goal percentage (51%) and fifth in blocks (1.4). He has scored in double figures for 12 straight games and is averaging 16.4 points over his last 18 games and 17.4 in his last five games.
TORRENCE IS 2NDIN NCAAIN ASSISTANT
Graduate security guard Symir Torrence moved to No. 2 in the nation in assists (7.5/game) after tallying 11 against UMass Lowell. In his last four games, Torrence is averaging 9.3 assists. This season he provided eight or more assists eleven times. That average of 7.5 also leads America East by more than two per game. Torrence (172 total assists) is looking to become the first America East player in 18 years (Jay Greene, UMBC, 7.2/game) to average more than 7.0 assists per game. Sam Sessoms holds the BU Division I record for season assist average (4.8 in 2019-2020). Former D3 point guard Chris Ballerini (1995-99) holds the overall program records for season assists (217) and assist average (8.0), both set in 1997-98, BU's final D3 season. Torrence also leads BU in rebounding (5.9, 10th in AE) and has 11 double-digit scoring games. He has two double-doubles, including one at UML last Thursday (12 points, 11 assists). The last time a BU player was ranked second in the nation in any statistical category was Nick Billings '05, a 7-foot shot blocker who ranked second in blocks (6.5/game) in 2002-03 ).
BEARCATS STRONG ON GLASS
Binghamton ranks second in the AE and 43rd in the nation in rebound margin (+5.0). The Bearcats also rank 26th in the nation in defensive rebounds (27.7/game).
BENSON MAXIMIZES MINUTES
Senior forward Nehemiah Benson is coming off a 20-point game at UMass Lowell and performed consistently in his first season at Binghamton. At Lowell, he went 10-of-14 and grabbed a season-high six offensive rebounds in 30 minutes. He leads the team and ranks third in America East in field goal percentage (61%). Benson is averaging 10.2 points and has scored in double figures in six of his last nine games while averaging just 22 minutes of PT. Prorated for a 40-minute game, his production would be 18.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.
70 REMAINS BREAKING POINT
When BU holds its opponent under 70 (in regulation), it is 11-2. When opponents reach the 70-point mark, BU is 1-12. When the Bearcats score 70 or more points (in regulation), they are 8-4. Under 70 they are 4-10.
BU ONE OF THE BEST TEAMS IN AMERICA EAST THAT SCORED WITHIN ARC
Despite its struggles from three-point range (29%, last in AE), BU ranks fourth in the America East in overall field goal percentage (46%) as well as third from inside the arc. The Bearcats are shooting 53% from inside the arc, trailing only conference leader Vermont (56%) and second-place UMass Lowell (56%).
BALANCED SCORING, RETURNING
Binghamton has six players averaging 8.0 or more points. By comparison, last season's team only had four in that range. Seven different players have led the team in match scoring this season (Chenery 10, Harried 4, Walker 2, Ashe 2, Balogun 3, Benson 2, Walsh). Seven different players have been the top rebounder.
BEARCATS IN A TIGHT BATTLE FOR ATTENDANCE CROWN
Binghamton currently ranks third in the AE in home attendance (2,218), slightly behind UAlbany (2,239) and Vermont (2,226). The Bearcats have two home games remaining. Binghamton led the AE ten times over an eleven-year period from 2003 to 2014. Last year, BU ranked second behind Vermont with an average of 2,110.
TORRENCE BEATS MAINE FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH GW FLOATER
The Bearcats earned their first conference win of the season with a 51-50 win at Maine on Saturday. Graduate security guard Symir Torrence hit a cool one-handed, 12-foot floater with 4.8 seconds left before the go-ahead signal. The Bearcats led more than 36 minutes into the game, but trailed 50-49 after Maine sank a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left. Torrence, who entered the game ranked fifth in the country in assists (7.1/game), kept it to himself this time, driving down the right side of the lane and waving for the game winner.
|
Sources
2/ https://bubearcats.com/news/2024/2/27/mens-basketball-mens-basketball-hosts-maine-thursday-night.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's basketball hosts Maine Thursday night
- Multinationals see Turkish data law as green light for investment
- Carmen Electra formalizes its name change | Entertainment
- Google CEO slams Gemini AI's 'unacceptable' error – Latest News | World News
- The M3.8 Contra Costa County earthquake was felt as far as Tracy, Manteca
- Patti teaser: will Kajol's quest for truth and proof lead her to Kriti Sanon? Watch | Bollywood News
- Hockey: Cieslak's hat trick helps Regis Jesuit advance past Standley Lake and into 5A Frozen Four
- 15 “tracks” and 13 stages showcasing technological innovations
- Oral statement of the Minister of Defense Procurement on the Integrated Procurement Model – February 28, 2024
- Time has come to oust DMK, says PM Modi
- Warning of economic damage to UK as international student numbers fall by a third | foreign student
- 'Daily Show' Guest Host Michael Kosta Addresses the Supreme Court With a Brutal New Legal Theory