Travis Roland leaves the mainland for a job in Georgia

Travis Roland leaves the house.

The Mainland head football coach accepted the same job at Camden County High School in Kingsland, Georgia, he told the News-Journal during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

The move comes less than three months after he led his alma mater to its second state championship in program and Volusia County history. He's wrapping up his time on the mainland and starting in Camden County sometime in mid-March.

It's one of the best courses in the entire country, Roland said. …Camden set the tone for what people now see as normal, everyday things in Georgia.

Roland finishes with a 30-10 record over three seasons with the Buccaneers, bringing his career total to 58-22. He spent four years as head coach at Flagler Palm Coast before returning to the mainland in 2021.

At Camden County, Roland replaces Jeff Herron, who resigned last month. The Wildcats went 10-4 last season and booked a trip to the Georgia State Semifinals. Herron won three state rings in Camden County and owns five total.

Roland was chosen from more than 30 applicants for the position, Camden County athletic director Welton Coffey said.

“Travis is the whole, total package and everything else, which we thought was administrative, community, student-athlete, football that we were looking for,” Coffey said. We already know his oeuvre. You will see that on Friday evening. But it's more about the person than anything else for us in this community.

JAGUARS:Doug Pederson speaks at the NFL Combine and says he hasn't decided yet who will play this year

Roland becomes the latest local coach to head to Georgia.

Last year, Robert Paxia left Flagler Palm Coast to become the head man at Winder-Barrow, and Jeff Smothers moved from Deltona head coach to Toombs County defensive coordinator. In 2015, Marc Beach resigned from Seabreeze to join Tift County as offensive coordinator.

Coaches can often find more money there.

This is one of those perfect storms where everything is contained, Roland said. My children attend an A-rated school district. It's a step up for everyone, and that's kind of what you want.

Its finances are obviously part of it, because everyone knows what Georgia does. But it's just the resources in general, from the weight room stuff to the number of coaches you have. It's the whole thing that makes this the right move.

Roland has been connected to the mainland for most of his life. His mother worked at the school and he grew up watching his cousins ​​and family friends play football for the Bucs.

Finally it was his turn.

Mainland advanced to the state semifinals during his junior campaign. As a senior linebacker in 2003, he led the Bucs to their first state championship, racking up 217 tackles along the way. In 2019, the News-Journal selected Roland as one of Volusia-Flagler's Top 25 High School Football Players of All Time.

He played college football at Bethune-Cookman University.

He began his coaching career at Mainland in 2009, then played two seasons at Seabreeze before returning to the Bucs from 2012-2016. He spent 2017-2020, his first tenure as head coach, at Flagler Palm Coast.

Mainland has been to the final four ten times and Roland has been present at every match as a player, coach or fan. The only times he ever lived outside of Daytona Beach were for two to three months playing arena football after college in Arkansas and Arizona.

Now, we're going north about two hours.

My intention is always to bring communities together, so I want to do my very best to keep that community close and make them proud of the product that will be brought to market, Roland said.

The Bucs have had just three head coaches since 1996, including Roland. Roland played for John Maronto (1996-2010) and was an assistant under Scott Wilson (2010-2020). They have qualified for the playoffs in 30 consecutive seasons.

Last fall, Mainland produced a 14-1 record and defeated St. Augustine 21-19 on a field goal, nearly two decades after its first state crown.

We certainly achieved the goal, Roland said. We have a great football team coming back, and they have a chance to go back-to-back if they do things the right way.

The Florida Dairy Farmers were named Roland Florida Football Coach of the Year in January. He was the first Volusia-Flagler coach to win the award.

“I am grateful to Daytona,” he said. To Daytona, I love you. In high school on the mainland, I love you. It was great, and I hope Daytona and Mainland are both proud of what they made of me. Without them I wouldn't be able to do this.