



Illustration by Monica Ahanonu Businesses: Evolve, Hana Kuma, KINL, Miami Pickleball Club & Play Academy with Naomi Osaka

Title: Professional tennis player and entrepreneur

Industry: Culture, media, entertainment and sports

Residence:Los Angeles, California

Notable in 2023: Tennis phenom turned business mogul with a focus on inclusivity, diversity and mental health awareness in sports. 'For me, success is not just on the field' say professional tennis player Naomi Osaka. “I want to be a good person and a voice for progress and change.” She proves it outside the court. The tennis star has founded media and consumer companies, a nonprofit organization, and has become a leading voice in mental health awareness and treatment. The mission of her media company Hana Kuma is to amplify local stories with global appeal. Launching in 2022 with the support of The SpringHill Company of Lebron James and Maverick Carter and Uninterrupted, the recent short film Footsteps chronicles the story of Haiti's first-ever participation in the FIFA Women's World Cup. The docu-short, which goes beyond athletics and explores how the sport's community has supported young women in Haiti, is an example of the stories that drive Osaka, an immigrant raised in a multicultural (Haitian and Japanese) household. “What fascinates me is that I can inspire people and tell new stories, especially the ones I would have loved to see as a child,” Osaka told the New York Times. “I've always wanted to see someone like me.” I measure personal success and career success the same way. As long as I know I put 100% effort into everything I do, I consider it a success regardless of the outcome. Naomi Osaka Professional tennis player and entrepreneur Hana Kuma's opening film was nominated for an Emmy in 2022 and the company has since collaborated with big names such as Meta. In 2023, the company raised $5 million in a fundraising round split from SpringHill. More recently, it launched a video podcast series with tennis star Nick Kyrgios called “Good problems,” and announced the development of a new adult anime series, the main role of which will be voiced by Osaka. Last year, the tennis phenomenon took a break during her daughter's pregnancy. During her hiatus, she continued her efforts to destigmatize mental health in sports, an issue Osaka has been a strong advocate for since coming to prominence in 2018. In collaboration with Modern Healthshe released a series of meditations for children to equip them with the tools to navigate complex emotions during an escalating youth mental health crisis. Osaka's non-profit organization, Play Academysupports youth by providing grants and training to community sports organizations with an emphasis on positive playing experiences and coaches trained in gender inclusivity. In 2023, the organization provided grants to support youth programs and young athletes in Haiti, Japan and the U.S. She is also the founder of KINL, a skincare brand designed for the 'melanin rich' and co-founder of Evolve, the first female-led talent agency. Although it all started with tennis, Osaka said she always hoped her influence would spread far beyond the sport. Changemakers is an annual list highlighting women whose achievements have left an indelible mark on the business world. Click here to see the full list and ongoing coverage.

