Man who attacked police with a hockey stick during Capitol riot gets more than three years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former military officer who attacked police officers with a hockey stick and a sharp metal pole while he stormed the US Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in prison.

Michael Joseph FoyThe 33-year-old threw the pole at police and hit officers with the hockey stick as a mob of rioters fought for control of the entrance to the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He then climbed through a broken window and walked around the building.

Foy, a Marine Corps veteran from Michigan, apologized to the officers he assaulted and to my country before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced him to three years and four months in prison. He also thanked the judge for the release from pre-trial detention in July 2021, which allowed him to find a job and improve his mental health.

You allowed me to build the life I so desperately needed after I got out of the Marine Corps, he told the judge before learning his sentence.

Chutkan oversees former President Donald Trumps case of election interference in Washington, D.C. Her handling of the January 6 riot cases is receiving additional attention as she presides over Trump's case in the same federal courthouse.

Trump's trial was originally scheduled to begin next month, but the case has been put on hold while Trump appeals his claims of presidential immunity from prosecution. No new trial date has been set.

Chutkan is known as one of the harshest punishers of the January 6 rioters. In the Foy case, however, she imposed a sentence that was more than four years less than the prison sentence prosecutors recommended. She said it was with a heavy heart that she condemned Foy because she was impressed by the progress he has made since his release from prison.

“I want you to build on that,” she said. I think you can.

But the judge said she should punish Foy for the horrific violence he committed during the attack on the Capitol.

You took an oath to serve your country, and you knew better, she said. What you did there on January 6 did not serve your country.

Chutkan convicted Foy of two crimes involving assaulting a police officer and obstructing an official proceeding after a prescribed trial, meaning the judge decided the case without a jury and based on facts both sides agreed to before the trial. Such trials provide defendants with the opportunity to retain appellate rights that are waived by a guilty plea.

Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of eight years and one month. Foy's lawyers asked the judge to spare Foy from more time behind bars after the five months he spent in pre-trial detention.

Chutkan described the prosecutor's recommendation as unreasonable and far longer than the sentences imposed on rioters who committed similar acts of violence on January 6. The judge said she has not become numb to the violence she sees routinely captured on video and in her work. courtroom.

“I'm shocked every time,” she said.

Foy traveled alone from his home in Wixom, Michigan, to attend Trump's Stop the Steal rally at the White House on January 6. He wore an American flag around his shoulders and a TRUMP 2020 flag on a hockey stick.

As he neared the mouth of a tunnel on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace, Foy grabbed a sharpened metal pole and hurled it like a spear into the body of a police officer, who fell over.

Foy later swung his hockey stick at police officers, hitting them at least eleven times in 16 seconds. He knocked one of them backwards, hitting a wounded officer who had already fallen.

While other rioters carried out their own violent attacks with pepper spray, bare fists, gnarled sticks, stolen batons and metal crutches, Foy's violence was among the most brutal in the melee, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Beckwith said. wrote in a court filing.

Foy's military background made him more dangerous and effective when he attacked police, the prosecutor argued.

That violence was a betrayal of the country he vowed to protect and targeted Americans who had taken similar vows to serve their country and protect their country's capital, Beckwith wrote.

Foy served in the US. Marine Corps from 2015 to June 2020, worked as a heavy equipment mechanic and rose to the rank of corporal before being honorably discharged. He served as a supervisor at a base in North Carolina.

More than 1,300 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the Capitol riot. More than 800 of them have been convicted, with roughly two-thirds receiving a prison sentence ranging from a few days to 22 years old.

Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.