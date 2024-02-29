Crucial points in the world rankings are at stake as the manic March begins in Astana





The ITTF Astana Para Open 2024, the first-ever tournament to be staged in Kazakhstan, marks one of the most exciting months ever on the Para tournament calendar. Play for the three-day event starts on Friday, March 1. Similarly, with a factor 20 weighting for ranking purposes, established events in Italy, Spain and Poland follow, valuable titles on offer, but the deciding factor is a place at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. A total of 56 men and 51 women have already qualified following success in 2023 at the Continental Championships and the Virtus Global Games; on Monday 1st In April, another 71 men and 24 women will qualify based on their world rankings. The number may seem high at first glance, but it is quite the opposite; in Paris, men's singles comprises 11 events, women's singles 10 events (class 1 and class 2 are combined). In particular, the men's singles will feature Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games bronze medalists Nam Kiwon of the Republic of Korea and Maksym Chudzicki of Poland. Successful in Brazil a month ago Nam Kiwon, the reigning world champion, appears in Class 1; Poland's Maksym Chudzicki in Class 7, the latter an event also witnessed by former Paralympic Games gold medalists. Great Britain's Will Bayley, winner of the recent ITTF Male Para Player of the Year award and successful in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, is participating, as is Frenchman Stphane Messi, who was successful in Brazil earlier this year and at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens. Similarly, former Paralympic Games gold medalist, Slovak Jan Riapos, who won the men's singles class 2 in Athens and later in London 2012, is practicing his skills, as is Norway's Tommy Urhaug in class 5, who has also been successful was in London. Both have made a promising start to the year: in January, Jan Riapos was a silver medalist in the United States, Tommy Urhaug a bronze medalist in Egypt. Meanwhile, the winners in Brazil, Chiles Luis Bustamente and Ignacio Torres, Class 6 and Class 7 respectively, will also be in attendance. Notable names, but perhaps the most important of them all is the return of Russian players to the fold. Following a decision by the International Paralympic Committee in September 2023, it was agreed that they could compete as neutral athletes in Paris. Iuri Nozdrunov, bronze medalist in the men's singles class 9 in Tokyo, will be present in Astana, as will female colleagues Maliek Alieva, Raisa Chebanika, Victoriya Safanova and Elena Prokofeva. In Tokyo, Elena Prokofeva won gold in class 11; Maliek Alieva was silver medalist in class 6, Victoriya Safanova in class 7. Raisa Chebanika also won bronze in class 6. Prominent Russian names are looking for their first titles of the year, while Megan Shackleton, a Class 4 athlete from Great Britain, is looking for three in a row. In January she won in the United States and in February in Brazil. A very impressive entry from foreign shores, as the host country's medal hopes largely depend on the shoulders of Ali Makhulbekov and Talgat Erekeyev. In 2023, Ali Makhulbekov was silver medalist in men's singles class 8 in Saudi Arabia, and Talgat Erekeyev was bronze medalist in Egypt. A total of 89 men and 48 women, representing 18 member associations, will compete in Astana, where the men's and women's singles events begin.

