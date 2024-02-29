Sports
Men's swimming and diving ready for Ivy League championships
BOSTON, Mass. — The Columbia men's swimming and diving team will compete in the 2024 Ivy League Men's Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool on the Harvard University campus.
The competition, which takes place from February 28 to March 2, starts on Wednesday evening with the finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relay. For the rest of the week, the preliminaries start every morning at 11am, while the finals take place every evening at 6pm.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Visit the Ivy Leaguechampionship centralfor up-to-date information about the championships, including ticket information, media login information and more.
Every day of the championships will be streamed on ESPN+. You can find a full schedule of all events, along with stream information for each dayHERE. Stream links are also available on the Columbia Men's Swimming and Diving 2024 schedule page.
Live results for each day of the competition are availableHERE.
Follow @CULionsMSD on Twitter and Instagram for a recap of the day's events and announcements on key Lions achievements.
FINAL TIMEOUT
The Lions concluded the regular season with a win over the Dartmouth Big Green in a dual match on Saturday, February 3. Columbia won more than 10 events that day, as the team ultimately won 188-110.
The Lions opened things up in style, placing first and second in the 200-yard medley relay. Columbia was led by the team ofAndy Huang,Matthew Lou,Brian LeeAndZion Jameswho finished with a time of 1:30.,08 and took first place.
In the first individual event of the afternoonPadraig Troyrode to a dominant victory in the 1000 free, finishing with a time of 9:47.81.
Adam Wufollowed that up with a win in the 200 free, hitting the wall with a time of 1:39.25.
René Strezenickytook a big win in his final regular season meet, winning the 100 free with a time of 45.69.
Meanwhile seniorStanford Libroke the Columbia pool record in the 400-IM in a time trial, clocking in at 3:50.53.
As for the divers,Joseph Nicolkept rolling. He earned the second collegiate sweep of his career, winning both the 1m and 3m competitions. Nicol's score of 373.35 on the 3m boards was a new record, while his score of 310.43 on the 1m boards also led the way.
Full results from the competition, including all of the Lions' top performers and times, can be found HERE.
CHAMPIONSHIP STYLE MEET
In Columbia's only championship game of the season, the Lions had a solid showing at the Big Al Invitational, hosted by Princeton. Columbia finished fifth in the New Jersey competition, scoring 434 points. The host Tigers won the Big Al Invitation with a final score of 891.5.
Highlights of the weekend included Demirkan Demir he earned two silver medals and took second place in both the 100 breast and 200 breast.Adam Wuwon the B final of the 500 free, finishing with a time of 4:22.87. In addition,Isaac Beersfollowed by a fourth-place finish in the 100-back on day two and a fifth-place finish in the 200-back on day three. Diver Joseph Nicol won the B final in both diving events.
At last year's Ivy League Championships, the Lions finished in fourth place with a score of 975.5. The loss of the incredible Jonathan Suckow will hurt Columbia in 2024, but otherwise much of the same core from last season will return to swim in Boston this year with another year of experience under their belts as the Lions look to improve on their fourth-place finish.
DEFENDING CHAMPIONS
Demirkan Demirwas named First Team All-Ivy in both the 100 breast and 200 breast last year after his gold medal-winning performances in both events. He defended his 2022 title in the 100 breast with a pool record time of 52:03. He then also came first in the 200 breast with a time of 1:52.94. He will be looking to three-peat in the 100 breast and repeat in the 200 breast in 2024.
Additionally, as a rookie in 2023,Adam Wureceived First Team All-Ivy honors in the 1,000 free, while also being named Second Team All-Ivy in the 500 free. Wu won the 1000 free with a program record and pool record time of 8:51.64. He then took the silver medal in the 500 free in what was also a program record of 4:14.74. He will want to defend his title in the 100 free in 2024.
ON DECK
The ECAC Championships will take place simultaneously in Maryland from March 1-3. Stay tuned to gocolumbialions.com and the team's social media pages for coverage of that event.
After this weekend, next up for the Lions are the NCAA Zone Diving Championships, held March 11-16 at Princeton University.
For the latest news on the Columbia women's swimming and diving program, follow @CULionsWSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
