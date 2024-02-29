Indoor football training facility approved by the State Building Commission





Football

February 28, 2024 The project also includes reducing the size of the Kohl Center ice rink for the 2024-2025 season

MADISON, Wis. Earlier today, the Wisconsin State Building Commission officially approved construction of Wisconsin Athletics' new Indoor Football Practice Facility. The $285 million project is currently in the design phase and construction is expected to begin in 2025. “This is another exciting step in the process,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said. “We are grateful for the support from the State Building Commission, as well as from so many different stakeholders. Launched by a generous $20 million leadership gift from Ted and Mary Kellner, we are thrilled with the enthusiasm and investment in our athletics department and especially our football program.” The Football Indoor Practice Facility includes the replacement of the Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center (The Shell), which opened in 1954, and the 250-foot football practice field at the McClain Center, which opened in 1988. The facility will affect the training. for the majority of Wisconsin's 23 sports and 800 student-athletes. As part of the project, the State Building Commission also approved the Kohl Center ice sheet reduction, which will begin this spring and be completed for the 2024-2025 season. The original Olympic-sized ice rink was designed to be 200 feet long and 100 feet wide and will now be built and reduced to NHL dimensions of 200 feet by 80 feet. “The Kohl Center is entering a new era in terms of what is available here,” said head coach Mike Hastings. “Our young men come to the University of Wisconsin to earn degrees and progress as people, and this is an incredible opportunity for us to continue to evolve. With our nutrition center, a new academic center and weight room, and now an NHL-sized ice sheet, this adds an extra layer to help them prepare for life and one of their goals: playing professionally and in the NHL.” The Kohl Center is currently one of only five NCAA Division I men's ice hockey home arenas with rinks larger than 200 feet by 100 feet. The change in rink width will also provide exciting new premium seating options at the 100 level for men's hockey, located on the glass. Details about these changes are still being drafted.

