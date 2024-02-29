Alexander Zverev shocked in Acapulco opener by Daniel Altmaier as Holger Rune wins on Patrick Mouratoglou's return





Top seed Alexander Zverev suffered a surprise defeat to Daniel Altmaier in his opening match at the Mexican Open. Zverev, who won the tournament in 2021, was defeated 6-3 3-6 6-3 by the world number 57. Altmaier had lost his previous four matches in a row, but saved six of seven break points to beat his compatriot, including three in the deciding set. Second seed Holger Rune had no trouble winning his opener as he defeated Michael Mmoh 6-2 6-3. It was Rune's first match since reuniting with coach Patrick Mouratoglou. “Maybe we can both agree that I was executed [the game plan] very good. It just feels good. “I'm just trying to build on each match. I thought it was a great start because the court in Acapulco is very strong, so you'll have to play great tennis to go deep and possibly win the tournament.” Rune will next face American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic, who defeated Los Cabos champion Jordan Thompson 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. There were also wins for fourth seed Casper Ruud and sixth seed Frances Tiafoe. Los Cabos runner-up Ruud won 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 against Christopher Eubanks, while Tiafoe defeated Max Purcell 4-6 6-3 6-0. Stefanos Tsitsipas looks set for a return to the top 10 after beating Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-4. Tsitsipas has currently risen from No. 12 to No. 10 in the live rankings and could move higher with a deep run in Acapulco. Reflecting on his victory over Safiullin, he said: “It's one of those first rounds where you get good opponents and a very good, strong start from the beginning of the tournament. “I knew that, working with Roman, he is someone who can play well on these types of surfaces. He gets the ball early, pushes you back. That was the main thing I had to deal with today, and I did a pretty good job of that .” Tsitsipas next plays Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli, who stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. Stream top tennis action, including the 2024 French Open, live discovery+ the Eurosport app and on eurosport.com

