Edina rolls past Wayzata to the boys state hockey tournament





Edina coach Curt Giles considers Barrett Dexheimer “a heady player,” but he questioned the senior defender's decision to set up an end-to-end rush. Giles didn't feel like this was the time (leading with a goal midway through the third period) or place (killing a penalty) for Dexheimer to impersonate NHL legend Bobby Orr. Turns out Giles needn't have worried. Edina defeated Wayzata 4-1 for the Class 2A, Section 6 championship at the Bloomington Ice Garden. Dexheimer scored his third goal of the season to give the Hornets a two-goal lead and an emotional boost. “I shouted, 'Go back, go back, go back, nice game,'” Giles joked. Hornets goalie Joe Bertram had a great view of Dexheimer's rush and couldn't believe what he saw. “That's one of the best solo efforts I've ever seen,” Bertram said. “You could tell it boosted everyone on our team. We kind of knew we had it there.” Wayzata coach Pat O'Leary had a similarly optimistic view of his team's chances as the Trojans took a 1-0 lead just 1:37 into the game. However, the atmosphere changed as penalties mounted against his team, fatigue set in and puck battles were repeatedly lost. “Edina was the strongest team tonight,” O'Leary said. “Kudos to them, they played really hard tonight.” The Lake Conference rivals, two of the highest-ranked teams for much of the season, split two regular-season meetings. Wayzata (23-3-2) won the most recent game in overtime on Edina's home ice. The Hornets were not impressed. They have now won three straight Section 6 titles, ending Wayzata's season each time. Edina (23-4-1) got a power-play goal from Ryan Flaherty to lead 2-1 at 10:46 of the second period. About two minutes later, Bertram committed a grand larceny with a glove save. “He's been so good for us all year, it's been unbelievable,” Giles said. “He makes important saves every game and keeps us in the game.” O'Leary said saying goodbye to a special senior group wasn't easy. “This is one of the best senior groups I've ever had, so it's tough,” O'Leary said. “They are great people and they won 23 games this year. They will look back on this season as one of the best of their lives.” Elsewhere: Section 8: Elk River/Zimmerman takes its fourth seed and its nine losses and is headed to state. The Elks advanced with a 3-0 victory over Buffalo-Annandale in the Section 8 final. Elk River/Zimmerman is from the section usually represented by Moorhead. The Spuds had made 23 straight sectional finals, winning 15, until the Elks defeated them 4-2 in the sectional semifinals on Saturday. Daniel Babcock and Tristan Kriech scored for Elk River (18-9-1) in the first period Wednesday at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. Kole Mears scored in the second period. Buffalo-Annandale (10-17-1) was seeded sixth in the tournament and reached the finals by beating seventh-seeded St. Cloud 2-1 in the section semifinals. St. Cloud defeated second-seeded Roseau in the first round, and Buffalo-Annandale dispatched third-seeded Sartell in the first round. The Class 2A quarterfinals begin Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center. The brackets are sown on Saturday morning.

