Let's make ping pong official at Newman





By Gabriel Nunez, guest writer Ping pong has been a stable part of many generations' college experiences, and my generation is no exception. It's no surprise that ping pong is popular among Newman University students. There are several ping pong tables on campus, and last semester Student Life even hosted competitive ping pong tournaments. However, ping pong at Newman is more than just a fun way to pass the time for some students. When you walk through Carrocci Hall every day, it's hard not to see the same group of students not only playing, but inventing their own exercises. In my opinion, this takes ping pong as a hobby to a new level that should not go unnoticed by university staff. Students who want to play ping pong seriously should have an outlet to do so at Newman. Offering ping pong as a sport or simply as an intramural would get Newman a lot of attention. The NCAA is working with the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association to make table tennis more accessible at the collegiate level. This organization has already established a league of collegiate table tennis teams, organizing regional and national tournaments every year since 1993. A student who wants to participate in the tournament only needs to follow a few simple rules. First, the student must be affiliated with a university through an active ping pong group or club. This can be done through the campus recreation department, student activities program, athletics department or student association. The student must then submit an application and pay the application fee. The problem is that Newman University does not have an active ping pong group or club. Therefore, the school should first set up a ping-pong club. We already have enough students who want to join the club; now it's just a matter of planning. Newman University already has at least two working ping pong tables, plenty of paddles and balls. Although starting the club may take some time, it would be a fun club that any student could join. Furthermore, any student who wanted to play ping pong competitively would have an outlet to do so. And by being part of the club, each student would qualify for the NCTTA regional tournament, where they could also qualify for the national championship. PHOTO: Courtesy of photo, Unsplash

