13 Bulldogs named to NCHC Academic All-Conference Team





UMD Bulldogs “ALL” moments: Classroom This year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs' achievements in the 3 C's: classroom, competition and community. Thirteen men's hockey players from the University of Minnesota Duluth have been named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Academic All-Conference Team. Eight of these honorees have also been named Distinguished Scholar-Athletes. All thirteen Bulldogs are repeat receivers, including three-time selection seniors Blake Biondi (Hermantown, Minnesota) and Darian Gotz (Hermantown, Minnesota). Biondi is also a two-time Distinguished Scholar-Athlete. Eight received both awards for the second time: sophomores Riley Bodnarchuk (Okotoks, Alb.), Aiden Dubinski (Highland Park, Illinois), Joey Pierce (Hermantown, Minnesota), Zach Sandy (Fargo, ND), Jac Smith (St. Cloud, Minnesota), and Ben Steeves (Bedford, NH); junior Owen Gallatin (Hugo, Minnesota); and fifth year Matthew Thiessen (Steinbach, Man.). Sophomore Kyle Bettens (Winnipeg, Man.) and juniors Kyle Kleven (Moorhead, Minn.) and Carter Loney (Columbus, Ohio) joined the Academic All-Conference team for the second year in a row. To be eligible for the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team, a student-athlete must compile a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better while completing at least one full academic year at their current institution. Student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better will be honored as NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes in addition to Academic All-Conference. Although freshmen and first-year transfers, including graduate transfers, are not currently eligible for NCHC Academic All-Conference Team or Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition (because they have not attended a full year at their current school), those freshmen and transfers who are graduating with a cumulative 3.0 GPA or better by the end of the 2023-24 academic year will be added to the Academic All-Conference Team during the summer. Likewise, all freshmen or first-year transfers who compile a 3.5 GPA or better will be named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete. The 2023-24 NCHC Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, selected from senior Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, will be announced at the annual NCHC Awards Celebration, to be held on Thursday, March 21 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. NCHC All-Conference and All-Rookie Teams, along with the individual NCHC awards finalists, will be announced the week before, March 12-14. About Minnesota Power, ALLETE: Our bold vision focuses on our commitment to the climate, customers and communities. We are a clean energy leader under our EnergyForward strategy and are already delivering 50% renewable energy, ahead of all other utilities in Minnesota. Now we're doubling down on that with a vision to reliably and affordably deliver 100% carbon-free energy to customers by 2050. For more information, visit: https://www.mnpower.com/CarbonFreeEnergyVision

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umdbulldogs.com/news/2024/2/28/mens-hockey-13-bulldogs-named-to-nchc-academic-all-conference-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos