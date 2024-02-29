Sports
Positive returns on Justin Tress, Don Martindale
Michigan Wolverines Football enters a new era. However, there are many familiar faces, such as the head coach Sherron Mooreassistant and head strength coach for six seasons Justin Treswho was on the staff Ben Herbert before he was promoted. There is also new blood, with the most notable addition being the longtime NFL coach Don Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator, substitute Jesse Munterwho accompanied the head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers. Early returns on some of the key moves have been positive.
Tress, 28, has worked with Herbert since 2017, also at Michigan since 2018. Tress, a former Kent State defensive back, was Michigan's associate director of strength and conditioning last season and helped the Wolverines win their 12th-ever national championship.
RELATED
Michigan QB Alex Orji discusses improvement as a passer, goals heading into 2024 season, Jalen Milroe comparison
Michigan football: Five burning questions for the 2024 NFL Combine
EDGE Braids McGregorone of Michigan's 18 prospects invited to the 2024 NFL Combine, Tress discussed in Indianapolis.
First off, I'm so happy for Coach Tress, McGregor said. When I got there, he was kind of the younger guy. I think he was about third in line so it's pretty cool to see, I lived through four years, Coach Herb went to the Chargers, Coach Ro [Kiero Small] went to Purdue and then Coach Tress gets the job.
It's just so exciting to see what he does because he was the type of guy that was like Coach Herb and then he had an off switch so he could really relate to you, he kind of understood that. I'm just excited to see what he does.
J. Tress, he's been there as long as Coach Herb; he learned under Coach Herb, linebacker Michael Barrett, who spent six years at Michigan and is also an NFL Combine invitee, said. Coach J. Tress, he was a young guy coming in, but over the years I've been there at the same time. I think we all got there at the same time, so we could see him grow, see how he's grown. over the years, he's certainly ready to take that over.
Towards the end, he started taking over more and more roles, taking on more and more leadership roles and taking over when Coach Herb wasn't around. So you can definitely see where that transition came from. I'm happy and excited to see J. Tress take that over.
McGregor has already heard one thing about Saturday's turnout.
I know he has these Saturdays at the moment where the guys are getting lit in the gym with their shirts off and squirt bottles of water,” McGregor said. I'm excited to go back and get in there and see the new staff and see what he's doing.
Michigan players were disappointed when Herbert left for the Chargers. The Wolverines had a 30-day transfer portal after Harbaugh left, but only two players decided to go. Since then, they have been working with Tress and his staff to prepare for spring training, which begins March 18.
When Coach was Herb, a lot of the guys were pretty sad and pretty upset, McGregor noted. But I think Coach Tress, who took him there, is just a familiar face, a guy you trust, a guy who's been there and knows what Coach Herb did. Not that he's going to emulate him or try to be like him, but he's putting his own spin on it. I'm just excited to see what the hell does with it. I think Coach Tress is a great guy, so I'm excited for him; I'm excited to see what he does.
Asked about a trait that stands out about Michigan's new head strength coach, McGregor said: I would say, he doesn't care who you are, he's going to push you as hard as you can. I know this year he didn't care that I was a starter or how he would treat me, in the offseason I was a freshman. He would make sure every little detail was right. That's a big thing with Coach Herb, it's details, so if you can have another guy who can focus on details and be the type of guy that he is, it'll be exciting to see what he does.
Braiden McGregor hears good things about Don Martindale
Martindale was the Ravens' defensive coordinator then Michigan's last two coordinators Mike McDonald and Minter were position coaches. Hell has a similar system to Macdonald and Minter, which has worked for the past three seasons. The Wolverines finished first in the nation in scoring defense last year under Minter.
“I talked to a few guys who are still there who were younger,” McGregor revealed. They also spoke very highly of him. They're just excited.
I think all these guys coming back or now getting an opportunity, with 18 of us 19, 20 of us leaving now, they're just excited. So I think keeping that same schedule is a big deal because when I was there I had three different DCs. It was a little difficult. You feel like you're getting into a groove, and then another one comes in. You try to keep it somewhat the same.
From my sophomore year to junior year when we went from Coach Macdonald to Coach Minter, I think that was the best year because you go into the offseason and you know what to expect, you know your playbook. I think that's just a great thing.
McGregor also loved Michigan promoting Moore from offensive coordinator and line coach to head man.
“I think they did a great job hiring Coach Moore,” he said. I think the most important thing was making sure we had the right guy. That whole locker room, everyone loves Coach Moore. Now that they've got him, it's down the road. They have all the resources for defense. The offense is reloaded. A lot of young guys were eager to get their chance, so I think this year was still on the rise. Even at the top of college football, I think they still have a good chance this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-wolverines/news/michigan-football-positive-early-returns-on-justin-tress-don-martindale/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Positive returns on Justin Tress, Don Martindale
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Falls Slightly Ahead of Fed's Closely Watched Inflation Report
- Tech Alpharetta collaborates with Stellar Consulting Solutions to host 4th Annual Golf Classic
- Hear the mysterious crashing sounds coming from the Titan submersible
- Pakistan takes oath of new parliament amid chaotic scenes, as Imran Khan's party protests vote count
- Older US adults should get another COVID-19 shot, health officials recommend
- AMC slumps as Hollywood hits, higher spending weighs on bottom line
- 13 Bulldogs named to NCHC Academic All-Conference Team
- Cloud SQL helps Google Nest solve traditional DB challenges
- 8th Meeting – 55th Regular Session of the Human Rights Council
- Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3: Riddhima Sahni joins the party | Web Series
- Paris Fashion Week mixes history and future in fall ready-to-wear collections 102.3 KRMG