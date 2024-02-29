Michigan Wolverines Football enters a new era. However, there are many familiar faces, such as the head coach Sherron Mooreassistant and head strength coach for six seasons Justin Treswho was on the staff Ben Herbert before he was promoted. There is also new blood, with the most notable addition being the longtime NFL coach Don Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator, substitute Jesse Munterwho accompanied the head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers. Early returns on some of the key moves have been positive.

Tress, 28, has worked with Herbert since 2017, also at Michigan since 2018. Tress, a former Kent State defensive back, was Michigan's associate director of strength and conditioning last season and helped the Wolverines win their 12th-ever national championship.

EDGE Braids McGregorone of Michigan's 18 prospects invited to the 2024 NFL Combine, Tress discussed in Indianapolis.

First off, I'm so happy for Coach Tress, McGregor said. When I got there, he was kind of the younger guy. I think he was about third in line so it's pretty cool to see, I lived through four years, Coach Herb went to the Chargers, Coach Ro [Kiero Small] went to Purdue and then Coach Tress gets the job.

It's just so exciting to see what he does because he was the type of guy that was like Coach Herb and then he had an off switch so he could really relate to you, he kind of understood that. I'm just excited to see what he does.

J. Tress, he's been there as long as Coach Herb; he learned under Coach Herb, linebacker Michael Barrett, who spent six years at Michigan and is also an NFL Combine invitee, said. Coach J. Tress, he was a young guy coming in, but over the years I've been there at the same time. I think we all got there at the same time, so we could see him grow, see how he's grown. over the years, he's certainly ready to take that over.

Towards the end, he started taking over more and more roles, taking on more and more leadership roles and taking over when Coach Herb wasn't around. So you can definitely see where that transition came from. I'm happy and excited to see J. Tress take that over.

McGregor has already heard one thing about Saturday's turnout.

I know he has these Saturdays at the moment where the guys are getting lit in the gym with their shirts off and squirt bottles of water,” McGregor said. I'm excited to go back and get in there and see the new staff and see what he's doing.

Michigan players were disappointed when Herbert left for the Chargers. The Wolverines had a 30-day transfer portal after Harbaugh left, but only two players decided to go. Since then, they have been working with Tress and his staff to prepare for spring training, which begins March 18.

When Coach was Herb, a lot of the guys were pretty sad and pretty upset, McGregor noted. But I think Coach Tress, who took him there, is just a familiar face, a guy you trust, a guy who's been there and knows what Coach Herb did. Not that he's going to emulate him or try to be like him, but he's putting his own spin on it. I'm just excited to see what the hell does with it. I think Coach Tress is a great guy, so I'm excited for him; I'm excited to see what he does.

Asked about a trait that stands out about Michigan's new head strength coach, McGregor said: I would say, he doesn't care who you are, he's going to push you as hard as you can. I know this year he didn't care that I was a starter or how he would treat me, in the offseason I was a freshman. He would make sure every little detail was right. That's a big thing with Coach Herb, it's details, so if you can have another guy who can focus on details and be the type of guy that he is, it'll be exciting to see what he does.

Braiden McGregor hears good things about Don Martindale

Martindale was the Ravens' defensive coordinator then Michigan's last two coordinators Mike McDonald and Minter were position coaches. Hell has a similar system to Macdonald and Minter, which has worked for the past three seasons. The Wolverines finished first in the nation in scoring defense last year under Minter.

“I talked to a few guys who are still there who were younger,” McGregor revealed. They also spoke very highly of him. They're just excited.

I think all these guys coming back or now getting an opportunity, with 18 of us 19, 20 of us leaving now, they're just excited. So I think keeping that same schedule is a big deal because when I was there I had three different DCs. It was a little difficult. You feel like you're getting into a groove, and then another one comes in. You try to keep it somewhat the same.

From my sophomore year to junior year when we went from Coach Macdonald to Coach Minter, I think that was the best year because you go into the offseason and you know what to expect, you know your playbook. I think that's just a great thing.

McGregor also loved Michigan promoting Moore from offensive coordinator and line coach to head man.

“I think they did a great job hiring Coach Moore,” he said. I think the most important thing was making sure we had the right guy. That whole locker room, everyone loves Coach Moore. Now that they've got him, it's down the road. They have all the resources for defense. The offense is reloaded. A lot of young guys were eager to get their chance, so I think this year was still on the rise. Even at the top of college football, I think they still have a good chance this year.