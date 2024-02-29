Boys hockey: Bears clip Stillwater 5-1, faces Hill-Murray for section title | Local

White Bear Lake stormed past conference rival Stillwater 5-1 Wednesday night at Aldrich Arena to reach the Section 4AA championship game.
Goaltender Leo Gabriel stopped 28 of 29 shots and helped the Bears kill all five Stillwater power plays as the Bears won the rubber match against the Ponies after splitting two conference games and sharing the title.
The Bears (19-7-1) return to Aldrich to take on old nemesis Hill-Murray (17-8-2) for the state trip on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Bears took a 3-0 lead in the first period and remained in the lead throughout in front of about 3,500 fans, although they only outscored the Ponies 33-29.
Tyler Lalonde scored the first goal at 5:08 with a shot from the left side of the goal that glanced off goalkeeper Alex Reedy and into the back of the net. Dylan Buetow assisted.
Will Distad scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway in the middle of the ice at 9:18. His shot from about ten yards bounced back and initially appeared to have hit a post, but the officials cowered and declared the shot had entered the goal. Jack Stanius assisted.
Nolan Roed made it 3-0 at 4:43 with a missive that ended up in the net off Reedy's skate. Stanius and Tanner Olsen assisted.
Stillwater had a strong second period, defeating the Bears 13-9, with Luke Meyers scoring at 10:35, assisted by Brody Dustin and Blake Vanek.
The Ponies started the third period hoping to get within one goal, but were whistled for holding and the Bears got a highlight power play goal at 3:33 from Blake Eckerle, launched from the blue line and sailing just under the lat. . Nate Celski assisted.
Leading 4-1, the Bears defeated the Ponies 10-5 last period and got an empty-netter from Roed at 15:33, with an assist from Olsen.
In their long-standing sectional rivalry, 33-time state newcomer Hill-Murray has usually gotten the best of it. The Pioneers have won six of the last seven championships, with the lone exception of 2019, when the Bears defeated them on their last state trip. This season, the Bears and Pioneers played to a 3-3 tie on December 23rd.
