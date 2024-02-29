Who is Eddie Abbew, the viral food critic?

If you're an avid social media user, chances are you've come across a guy who yells at you for your food choices. Enter Eddie Abbew.

The former bodybuilding champion and qualified psychiatric nurse has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm by promoting processed foods and offering followers healthier options instead.

His informative (yet sweary) clips have racked up millions of views and even started a trend on TikTok.

Here's everything we know:

Who is Eddie Abbew?

Eddie was born in Ghana in November 1967. Before his days as an internet celebrity, he won the 1997 British Championships in the world of bodybuilding.

Speaking about his bodybuilding journey, Eddie shared The Global Town Hall: “I was pretty skinny as a kid, but this all changed when I discovered weights at the age of 16.

“I played hockey, basketball, table tennis, tennis and tried football, even though I wasn't very good at it.

“As a child I loved sports and was on the school athletics team with Paul Ereng, who later won a gold medal at the Olympics.”

He and his wife Marisa later founded the Olympic Gym in 2011, where he continues to transform the mindset and lifestyle of many clients.

Eddie also has three children, whom he talks about on social media.

In the interview with The Global Town Hallhe said: “I'm a parent with three children and I think feeding them is one of the most difficult tasks.”

“Children are inundated with advertisements about junk food. As a parent determined to get their children to eat healthy, it is sometimes very difficult to counter the advertisers' messages.

“We only buy food that we think is healthy for our children. Very rarely do you see cookies, white bread, cakes, soft drinks, etc. in our cupboards and refrigerator.”

What is his message online?

Essentially, Eddie believes in ditching processed foods and instead eating single-ingredient foods like eggs, chicken thigh, tuna, sweet potato, feta cheese, beef liver and turkey and more. He presents his message in a humorous, dramatized way that some fellow personal trainers online call unrealistic.

In one excerpt he evokes the irony of placing a Greggs branch under a gym.

“You can't make that up,” he told his 1.3 million viewers. “Greggs, Pure Gym, Card Factory where you get your 'get well soon' cards if you get sick from eating all that s***.”

He continued: “Look, they have a new Burger King. Guys, wake the fuck up.”

In another, he goes for 50/50 bread, or as Abbew describes it: “half s*** and half s***.”

“Bake your own bread or get your bread from the damn bakery,” he says. “This isn't a damn food. Look at the damn ingredients. Bread is supposed to have four ingredients: water, salt, yeast and flour.”

What were the reactions online?

Abbew has amassed nearly three million followers on Instagram alone, and another million followers his TikTok.

He has received positive feedback from his fans, including a TikTok trend that stemmed from his dramatic emphasis on certain foods.

@preciousssx.m Free rental every day #eddieabbew #changeyourlife #diet #gym #GymTok #gymotivation

Meanwhile, there is a broader discussion going on in the online personal trainer and coaching community, with one person saying that while he agrees with some statements, he disagrees with others.

Online coach Francis Koji claimed, “There are some statistics or statements that he believes are incorrect. That becomes a problem for people, as if they follow that advice blindly, they may face some problems.”

He continued, “He often says 'do your own research and check your own studies,' but people don't like that and want him to cite the studies themselves.”

Francis advises people to do their own research before following any advice.

