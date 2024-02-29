Army improves to 4-0 as Eichers OT winner sinks Syracuse





SYRACUSE, NY Mason Kohn did his job. He won the matchup against Will Coletti (71 percent), the nation's second-best specialist, and got the first possession of overtime for Syracuse. These were the Oranges shooting for redemption. After a timeout, an errant shot landed the ball in Joey Spallina's stick. The sophomore was held scoreless in regulation for the first time since April 22, 2023. Still, he attacked from X against the army's best defender, AJ Pilatus. Spallina crossed the goal line and tried to back Pilatus to get a corner but was pushed aside. His behind-the-back move sailed across the goal and gave Army the ball for a huge possession. On the ensuing possession, Black Knights leading scorer Jackson Eicher pulled a short stick and went to work. After two rollbacks, he planted his feet in the center of the field and fired a sidearm shot into the bottom right corner past a lunging Will Mark. As the orange jerseys fell to the grass, the black jerseys stormed the JMA Wireless Dome field for the second time in eleven days. Good thing the ball ended up in my stick there at the end line, Eicher said. I got the shorty, so I just tried to get it from the top, rolled back, saw the double coming, so rolled again and I was just lucky enough to put a shot on net. No. 5 Army defeated No. 9 Syracuse 14-13 in overtime to move to 4-0, marking Syracuse's second overtime loss to a ranked opponent in the past two weeks. This time, the Black Knights held Spallina scoreless on five shots as both teams concentrated the wealth offensively. Army had four players score exactly three goals, with Eicher (four points) and Ethan Plunkett (five points) leading the way. Pilatus was the X-factor, holding Spallina scoreless with four turnovers on the season, two of which he caused. He dominated a physical match against one of the best forwards in the country. I thought AJ Pilatus doesn't get the exposure that everyone else necessarily gets, but you saw a really good defensive player [today]said Army head coach Joe Alberichi. Spallina was controlled with minimal slides, forcing the Dutch to outsource their offensive production to the midfield, forcing them to play beyond their strength in a physical match. Nevertheless, Syracuse head coach Gary Gait stood firmly behind his star player. It was a difficult match [for him]Gait said. I think he'd like to think about it sometime. There is so much pressure on him at the moment. It makes it so difficult when such a young player has such incredible pressure. So we have to help him find the keys to success. He will find out in these tough matches. I believe in him.

