Cricket tournaments in Indian-administered Kashmir boost the local economy

The snow covering one of the prominent cricket grounds in Magam area of ​​Budgam district on the Indian side of Kashmir has melted. A month-long local cricket tournament will take place from March 3. Hundreds of young people from different parts of the valley will compete for a cash prize of $3,000.

Originating in Great Britain, cricket was traditionally used for fitness and leisure. It is the most popular sport in the world after football, with approximately 2 billion fans, and the most played game in the Himalayan region. However, the sport has now become a source of livelihood for thousands of people in Kashmir amid rising unemployment.

“Every year, hundreds of tournaments are organized by locals without any help from the government. Thousands of people, including players, commentators, broadcasters, referees, etc., earn their money by participating in these tournaments,” Mushtaq War, a local cricket tournament. broadcaster on social media, told VOA. “The competition fee varies depending on an individual's talent, ranging from $10 to $75 per game,” he added.





According to War, everyone involved in local cricket tournaments earns enough money to support their families.

“Sixty-four teams will participate in the Magam tournament,” War said. “The entire money will be distributed to the people directly or indirectly involved in the tournament,” he added.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Munshi, member of local cricket organization Cricket Fraternity Dalgate, told VOA that the funds for organizing local tournaments mainly come from tournament fees and sponsorship from local businessmen.

“Teams hailing from North, South and Central Kashmir participate in these tournaments after paying the entry fee,” Munshi said. “Local businessmen support organizers by sponsoring these events,” he said, adding that in return sponsors receive benefits such as “tax cuts for promoting sports.”

Munish's alleged organizers lack support from the Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association, or JKCA, a registered association that administers cricket in Jammu and Kashmir, and the J&K Sports Council, a government body responsible for the promotion and development of sports in J&K, despite the fact that they promote and encourage young people to participate in sports-related activities.





Majid Dar, a JKCA Cricket Development official, told VOA that the Kashmir cricket body only facilitates the events affiliated to BCCI, the governing body of Cricket in India. “We cannot provide any kind of facility to anyone. We have a busy schedule and we also provide employment to 150 people in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Dar.

“JKCA is not visible when it comes to organizing local cricket tournaments. Moreover, J&K Sports Council charges a hefty amount from the organizers to organize cricket tournaments,” Munshi said. “We are not refusing to pay the money but we expect the J&K Sports Council to at least maintain the fields,” he said, adding that even a brief drizzle currently makes the ground unfit for playing for several days due to “ water accumulation”.

“Players and organizers have contributed from their own pockets several times to maintain the condition of the ground,” Munshi said. “Young people expect the same level of commitment from the government,” he added.

Nuzhat Gull, secretary of the J&K Sports Council, told VOA that her office collects fees from organizers of commercial tournaments, and clarified that such events do not fall under the Prime Minister's Sports Development Scheme. The program aims to improve sports infrastructure and promote sports activities across India.





“We do not charge fees for non-commercial sporting events,” Gull told VOA. “However, for commercial cricket tournaments, organizers are required to cover costs and the department does not offer any waivers in such cases,” she said.

Faisal Dar, a young cricketer from Dalgate area of ​​Srinagar, expressed his disappointment and highlighted the disparity between efforts by local communities and the government to actively involve youth in sports.

“Government officials often help only those they want most, while the rest feel ignored,” Dar said. “We would have been happier if the government had built better sports facilities and helped people like us who depend on local tournaments for their livelihood,” he added. Gull told VOA that the council's criticisms are “all unfounded” and declined further comment.

Dar said they had approached the authorities many times to install high-intensity artificial lights to promote night sports in Kashmir, especially in Srinagar and other major cities and towns.

“Not much has been done regarding the installation of the night lights,” Dar said. “The locals take on responsibilities that should be handled by the government, but the government takes credit for everything,” he added.

The people who organize local events, Dar said, have saved the lives of many people. He said many athletes were depressed or using drugs due to unemployment.

“These organizers got them playing cricket again and even helped them find jobs, helping them make a new start in life,” he said. “If this isn't a service to humanity, I wonder what is?” he said, adding that Kashmir needs such efforts otherwise people will suffer a lot “both physically and mentally”.