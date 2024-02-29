Notre Dame football 2025 OT commit Will Black receives fourth star

After posting six commits in the updated 2025 Rivals250 On Tuesday, Notre Dame football received more good news Wednesday when another offensive tackle was committed in 2025 Will Black was bumped up to four-star status.
Black, who became Notre Dame's starting offensive tackle for the class of 2025 in December, received his Irish offer last June after participating in the Irish lineman's challenge, which was his first-ever college camp.
Offensive line coach Joe Rudolf received rave reviews from Black after that camp, and Rudolph kept a close eye on the 6-foot-1, 295-pound recruit during his junior season, though no game-day visit was worked out due to Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall's schedule.
In December, Black visited campus and waited five days to be exact to make his verbal commitment to Rudolph and the head coach Marcus Vrijman. The Irish defeated Alabama, Michigan and Penn State, among others, because of Black's efforts.
Black, a native of Canada who played his first football season in the U.S. last fall, was also upgraded to a 5.8 rating, which makes him an All-American Candidate, according to Rivals. recruiting rankings formula.
“Regarded as one of the next elite prospects in the country, generally among the top 300-325 prospects in the country overall, a national All American candidate and a player considered to have NFL potential in the first to third rounds,” is the formula.
At his position, Black comes in as the offensive tackle at No. 40. He is also the second-ranked player in Connecticut, behind only Notre Dame's safety commitment in 2025 Ethan Long from Greenwich Brunswick.
The 6-foot-1, 295-pound offensive tackle still has room to fill his frame but has plenty of strength, and it shows on film, Rivals rankings director and recruiting analyst Adam Friedman said at the time of his commitment. He does a great job of putting defenders on skates as a run blocker, and he shows an aggressive streak when he finishes his blocks.
“He does a good job of setting and resetting his hands while the defender tries counter moves to get past him. But Black has the athleticism and speed to adapt when necessary.”
With Black's upgrade, Notre Dame's ranked at the top The 2025 class has 13 of 17 commitments with four-star ratings. Defensive final commit Christopher Burgess Jr. is the highest ranked four-star with a rating of 6.0. Black's two colleagues at offensive tackle, four-stars Owen Strebig and three-star Matthijs Augustinus have a score of 5.9 and 5.7 respectively.
Strebig and dual-threat quarterback Deuce Knight remained No. 6 and No. 1 in their respective positions, the same positional rankings they received in December. Execute backward commit Justin Thurman jumped 13 spots to No. 7 in the all-around rankings while falling back to commit Daniel Anderson fell three spots to No. 19 running back.
Notre Dame's two wide receivers pledge: Elijah Burress And Shaun Terry, each remained unranked in their position. Tight final assignment James Flanigan fell two spots to the No. 9 tight end, and Augustine dropped five spots to the No. 45 ranked offensive tackle.
Black, who already has plans to study at the Mendoza College of Business once he matriculates, is the latest of several Canadians to commit to Notre Dame in recent classes.
Defensive linemen Armel Location And For Houstontwo Canadian-born players, signed with ND in the 2023 recruiting class after playing prep football with USA defensive line coach Al Washington continued that trend in the 2024 cycle by signing a defensive lineman Sean Sevillano Jr. last December. Black is the only Canadian native in Notre Dame's class of 2025, although he coaches linebackers Max Bullough is focused Antoine Deslauries from Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School, who is originally from Quebec.
