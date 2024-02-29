Notre Dame football 2025 OT commit Will Black receives fourth star

After posting six commits in the updated 2025 Rivals250 On Tuesday, Notre Dame football received more good news Wednesday when another offensive tackle was committed in 2025 Will Black was bumped up to four-star status.

Black, who became Notre Dame's starting offensive tackle for the class of 2025 in December, received his Irish offer last June after participating in the Irish lineman's challenge, which was his first-ever college camp.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolf received rave reviews from Black after that camp, and Rudolph kept a close eye on the 6-foot-1, 295-pound recruit during his junior season, though no game-day visit was worked out due to Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall's schedule.

In December, Black visited campus and waited five days to be exact to make his verbal commitment to Rudolph and the head coach Marcus Vrijman. The Irish defeated Alabama, Michigan and Penn State, among others, because of Black's efforts.

Black, a native of Canada who played his first football season in the U.S. last fall, was also upgraded to a 5.8 rating, which makes him an All-American Candidate, according to Rivals. recruiting rankings formula.

“Regarded as one of the next elite prospects in the country, generally among the top 300-325 prospects in the country overall, a national All American candidate and a player considered to have NFL potential in the first to third rounds,” is the formula.