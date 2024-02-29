Sports
Weymouth boys hockey stuns Archbishop Williams in MIAA playoff opener
CANTON In the final minute of the second period, Weymouth High sophomore wing Michael Curry was splashed into the boards in front of Archbishop Williams' bench, sending his helmet flying across the ice.
It was a fitting snapshot of the evening.
As Archies coach Chris Cunningham later noted somberly, hats off to the Wildcats.
Searching for that elusive, signature playoff win, Weymouth finally found it Wednesday night in the form of a huge upset at Canton Sportsplex. With breakaway goals from second-stringers Brody Dearden (first period) and Ryan Ferguson (third period), plus 28 saves from goaltender Grady Salfity, the 28th-seeded Wildcats stunned No. 5 Archies 2-0 in the first round of play. Division 1 Boys Hockey Playoffs.
Weymouth (10-11-1) advances to face No. 12 Franklin (14-8) in the round of 16.
It was the Wildcats' first playoff victory since the 2012-13 season, when as a No. 14 seed they upset No. 3 Braintree 4-3 in OT in the first round of the old Division 1 South tournament. Weymouth had since lost eight consecutive play-off matches, including a 1-0 heartbreaker against Braintree in Round 32 last season.
Those struggles are now ancient history, replaced by the memory of being greeted as conquering heroes by the Weymouth fans when they finally came off the ice on Wednesday evening.
“I've never made it past a first-round playoff game in my high school career and I've been on the team for four years,” said a beaming Salfity. “This is a huge achievement for the boys. Absolutely everyone in that locker room deserves this. Everyone wanted it so bad, and I'm so proud of everyone.”
“It's huge,” Dearden agreed. “The boys are enthusiastic. There was no doubt whatsoever among the boys. Everyone knew they were going to win. No one in that dressing room had any doubts. It's great, crazy.”
The Wildcats' confidence was high despite a lackluster regular season that included a 1-7 slump from Jan. 10 to Feb. 4 and a regular-season finale failure in the form of a 3-2 loss to Whitman-Hanson a week ago.
“It was a reality check (a reminder) that no game is given and you have to earn everything,” Salfity said of the previous game. “That's exactly what we did here tonight.”
Weymouth pulled off the upset by suppressing an Archies attack that had averaged five goals per game during the regular season. The Bishops (16-5-1) had outscored their opponents 105-49, for a plus-56 differential that towered over Weymouth's modest plus-1 total (62 goals for, 61 goals against). Still, the Wildcats had all the answers for an Archies offense with a dynamic first line of Finn Kelly (27 goals, 17 assists, 44 points), Ben Sylvester (14-1731) and Casey Kelley (10-2131).
We outshot Weymouth 28-16, although Bishops could count their truly dangerous chances on one hand, with a few fingers to spare.
“We just didn't have it offensively,” Cunningham said. “We made a lot of shots, but only a few were first-class chances. We weren't able to take rebounds and secondary chances. It felt like we were holding the sticks tight. We couldn't relax. We couldn't get into the rhythm. We just didn't play our game. Very disappointing.”
Weymouth coach Pat Kennedy said the coaching staff had impressed on the players the importance of 'playing our system and playing within our structure', noting: 'We watched a video of our best period of defensive hockey (during the regular season). We have talked. about how to do the little things, get sticks in the lanes, block shots. On Monday we did shot blocking drills. We talked about wanting guys to block shots and tonight we probably had 20.”
Kennedy also pointed out, “With the skill and size of (Archies') lines, we talked about how we were okay with certain things (like a lot of time in the offensive zone for the Bishops) and that we shouldn't panic hit, to get the structure, and our guys did it.”
Dearden's fifth goal of the season opened the scoring with 5:02 left in the game. The senior captain later injured his shoulder in the first. He sat out the entire second period but returned for the third, saying, “I was in a lot of pain, but my boys were going to do it for me, so I have to do it for them.”
Ferguson made it 2-0 with 8:40 remaining, thanks to a great pass from senior defenseman Jack Brady. It was Ferguson's eighth goal of the season. Kennedy said: “He's got a lot of skill and a lot of size. Jack Brady has captured it tape to tape, and when someone like Fergie gets a breakaway, that's not something you want when you're the other team.”
From then on it was just a matter of hanging in there, which the Wildcats did well despite being outshot 9-3 in the third period.
Asked about Weymouth's approach to defusing the unrest, Salfity said: “Just play as hard as you can, and why not us?”
