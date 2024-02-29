Connect with us

DUPR ANNOUNCES JOOLA AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF DUPR COLLEGIATE PICKLEBALL EVENTS

Austin, Texas And ROCKVILLE, MD., February 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) and JOOLA, a leading pickleball and table tennis brand, today announced a new partnership making JOOLA the official sponsor of DUPR Collegiate Pickleball, the largest tournament series for college players. The partnership will fuel the continued growth and advancement of collegiate pickleball to create more pathways and opportunities for players to compete in college and beyond.