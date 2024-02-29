



Austin, Texas And ROCKVILLE, MD., February 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) and JOOLA, a leading pickleball and table tennis brand, today announced a new partnership making JOOLA the official sponsor of DUPR Collegiate Pickleball, the largest tournament series for college players. The partnership will fuel the continued growth and advancement of collegiate pickleball to create more pathways and opportunities for players to compete in college and beyond. JOOLA named official sponsor of DUPR Collegiate Pickleball, the largest tournament series for college players. Post this

DUPR's collegiate events provide competitive opportunities for athletes to play and even find a path to the pros, putting a spotlight on the sport in general. Now, with support from JOOLA, the 2024 DUPR Collegiate season will offer more events and scholarships to support student athletes and the growth of college pickleball overall.

DUPR Collegiate Pickleball Powered by JOOLA will host a total of 26 events in the spring and fall, with 8 Super Regional events and 16 Campus Regional events, Individual National Championships in June and the Collegiate National Championships in November. Now in its third year, the 2024 season features the most extensive slate of events and largest prize money ever, giving competitive pickleball players more opportunities to showcase their skills and kick-start their professional careers. DUPR has led the way in creating competitive collegiate pickleball by creating compelling opportunities for players to compete, earn scholarships and identify new avenues to continue playing. Since its first collegiate event in 2022, DUPR Collegiate Pickleball has hosted 16 events for 1,300 athletes, including the largest ever collegiate pickleball tournament with more than 350 players and more than 350 players contributed $250,000 in scholarship money and travel allowances for players. Tito MachadoCEO of DUPR, said, “Collegiate players are the future of the game. DUPR Collegiate Pickleball events are focused on creating more opportunities for players to take the court and showcase their skills, and to bring new players and fans into the game to growing it for generations to come. JOOLA's support plays an important role in increasing awareness and excitement around college pickleball. We are excited to work together to host more events, create more opportunities for players and to increase stock market prices.' Richard LeeCEO of JOOLA, said, “Collegiate pickleball has exploded in popularity in recent years and is the fastest growing demographic in the sport. DUPR has established itself as the leader in this field. The collegiate events give players truly competitive opportunities to play and even compete are finding a path to the pros, and putting a spotlight on the sport at large. These players are the future of the game and we are excited to support the 2024 DUPR Collegiate season.” The event schedule for the 2024 DUPR Collegiate Pickleball Powered by JOOLA season is as follows: Spring Super Regionals Illinois Super Regional – February 3-4 (pickle is in Chicago, Ill )

(pickle is in ) Utah Super Regional – March 2-3 (The Picklr in Kaysville, Utah )

(The Picklr in ) Super Regional Virginia – March 23-24 (Pickleball performance in Richmond, VA )

(Pickleball performance in ) Super-regional Georgia – April 6-7 (Pickle & Social in Buford, GA) 2024 Collegiate Individual National Championships 12 June (Into the Pickle Lodge Cincinnati, OH ) $20,000 of awarded tuition fees Fall Super Regionals Nevada Super Regional – October 5-6 (Green Valley lifespan in Las Vegas, NV )

(Green Valley lifespan in ) Arizona Super Regional – October 19-20 (The Picklr in Gilbert, AZ )

(The Picklr in ) Texas Super Regional – October 26-27 (PALA Pickleball in Houston, Texas )

(PALA Pickleball in ) 4th Fall Super Regional – TBD Campus Regionals 16 Campus Regional events at various colleges and universities across the country, dates and details to be released soon. Interested parties must register to host these events. 2024 Collegiate National Championship November 22 – 24 (Lifespan Kingwood in Houston, Texas ) For more information, visit dupr.com/collegiate About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball by age, gender and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players on a scale of 2,000 – 8,000. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more. About JOOLA

JOOLA has been a pioneer in table tennis since its founding in 1952. In 2022, the expansion into pickleball quickly attracted the biggest names in the sport. As a sponsor of major professional pickleball tours, associations and top athletes in the game, the JOOLA team combines its expertise with fresh perspectives to bring synergy and innovation to the pickleball market. JOOLA creates a variety of equipment, apparel and accessories for pickleball players, both professional and recreational. JOOLA is located in Rockville, MDand is owned by Sport Squad, Inc. Learn more about JOOLA and find out why the sport's best are joining Team JOOLA by visiting joolausa.com . Media contact

