



INDIANAPOLIS Clemson University men's basketball senior PJ Hall (Spartanburg, SC/Dorman) is among the players nominated for 2024 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America consideration, the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced Tuesday. The USBWA has selected 40 standout men's basketball players for the 2023-24 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch List. Members of the association's board of directors selected the players to be considered for the title of National Player of the Year. The 40 players honored for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America consideration will be placed on the association's annual awards ballot, which will be distributed to members today. The ballot paper also includes theWayman Tisdale National Freshman Player of the Year AwardtheHenry Iba National Coach of the Year Awardand the 15-manUSBWA All-America team. Members have until Sunday, March 10 to vote on all awards based on regular season performance. Ballot entries are also accepted. The USBWA Board of Directors will then review and verify the results so that the All-America Team, Freshman Player of the Year and National Coach of the Year will be announced before the start of the Men's NCAA Tournament. TheOscar Robertson TrophyThe winner will be announced at the NCAA Men's Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, April 6-8. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow during the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon, hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. Below is the full watchlist: Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Keion Brooks Jr., Washington

Johni Broome, Auburn

Tommy Bruner, Denver

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Devin Carter, Providence

L. J. Cryer, Houston

Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Tucker DeVries, Drake

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Zach Edey, Purdue

Terrence Edwards Jr., James Madison

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Enrique Freeman, Akron

P.J. Hall, Clemson

Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Xavier Johnson, Southern Illinois

David Jones, Memphis

Jordan King, Richmond

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Caleb Love, Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Tristen Newton, Connecticut

Great Osobor, Utah State

Antonio Reeves, KY

Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Mark Sears, Alabama

Terrence Shannon, Illinois

Jamal Shead, Houston

KJ Simpson, Colorado

BradenSmith, Purdue

Isaiah Stevens, State of Colorado

Tyler Thomas, Hofstra

Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina By conference:ACC 6, Big East 5, Big 12 4, Big Ten 4, SEC 4, Mountain West 3, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, Atlantic 10 2, Missouri Valley 2, CAA 1, MAC 1, Southern 1, Summit 1 , Sun Belt 1. Get the latest news on all things Clemson men's basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook(/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram(@clemsonmbb).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clemsontigers.com/hall-on-watch-list-for-oscar-robertson-trophy-and-all-america-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

