Football practice without helmets injures Shelton students





Players say they suffered concussions, dislocated fingers and other injuries during the coach-led football drill on Jan. 31.

SHELTON, Wash. Shelton High School parents and an attorney said at least five students were injured in the span of 30 minutes during an unscheduled football practice at the direction of the head football coach and other coaching staff. Students that football plays for Shelton High School and their parents told KING 5 what happened on January 31. They said football coaches came to a weightlifting class and took the students into a wrestling room to practice a new tackling drill without pads or helmets. “I trusted my coach and as it went on it got worse and more aggressive and I thought it was unsafe,” said Masyn Gard, a player at Shelton High School. “I saw someone hit his head against a wall and then my finger got dislocated. The doctor told me the bones had been shaved together and it wouldn't work the same way for the rest of my life,” said Marshall Gard, who also plays football at Shelton High School. Some players suffered serious head injuries, such as 15-year-old Jackson Leth, who said he was recovering from a concussion. “The coach told the other players that no one was tackling me and that they had to do better. I ran to the other wall and got tackled by another kid, and another kid grabbed me from behind, grabbed me over his head and hit me on my head,” said Jackson Leth. The school district said the incident is under investigation and the coaching staff members involved have been placed on administrative leave. Parents said they were scared when they heard their child was hurt, and furious when they found out how it happened. “Every kid goes out there and gives it their all and hits as hard as they can, and he wasn't thinking about stopping this at all,” said Chris Gard, father of Marshall and Masyn Guard. “It looks like an unsanctioned cage fight. It's ridiculous that this shouldn't happen,” Gard said. “When kids play football, we know there's a chance something could happen and that's with equipment. It's crazy that they did this in a classroom they shouldn't have been in,” said Desiree Leth, Jackson's mother . Now parents are pushing back, calling on the district and school board to hold the coaches accountable, even addressing the board at a meeting Tuesday night. “It's negligent, purposeful and should never have happened. I don't want them around children anymore. Next time it might not be a concussion. It could be a broken neck, a spinal cord injury or something worse. That's why we're fighting for this ” said Aaron Leth, Jackson's father. Parents say they are also seeking legal advice. An attorney said they also recently learned that the unscheduled, unprotected football practice isn't the first time this has happened. “From our initial investigation, we have learned that this is not an isolated incident involving this program, this school or the coaching staff,” said Ben Nivison, an attorney at Rossi Vucinovich. “It's about creating a culture of accountability and making sure that change can happen in the athletic department here and in the leadership, and that the district understands that this is their first and most important job.” No lawsuit has yet been filed, but legal action is expected to follow. Parents say they hope this never happens to another family, while it could have lasting consequences for their child's future. “I know at this point he may never play football again,” Leth said, “and I've been coaching him since second grade, along with his brother.”

