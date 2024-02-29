Connect with us

Sports

Zephyr hockey enjoys a hat trick from Egans |

Zephyr hockey enjoys a hat trick from Egans |

 


Three siblings on one high school team – that's an extremely rare situation, especially if there are no twins or triplets involved.

It just happened that three Egan boys were born about a year apart – with, as their father says, hockey in their blood and that's why Mahtomedi has been blessed with a triple dose of Egan talent over the past two seasons.

I've had three brothers before, but never on the same team at the same time. It's pretty unique and special, says Jeff Poeschl, who has been coaching for 31 years, 27 of them at Mahtomedi.

Patrick Egan is a senior co-captain, Max is a junior, Jimmy a sophomore. They are all moving forward. They combined for 28 goals and 40 assists for the Zephyrs, who are currently in the playoffs. Jimmy is second on the team with 40 points. They all skated on last year's Class A state championship team.

That the Egans make this distinction in the Mahtomedi annals is appropriate, as their family has played a prominent role in the program for generations.

“We come from a long family that played hockey,” said Pat Egan, their father, the third of four Egans with that name. The game is in the boys' blood.

Their great-grandfather, Dick Redpath, founded the Mahtomedi Hockey Association in the early 1960s. Their other great-grandfather, Pat Egan the First, was president of the St. Paul Saints hockey team in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Both grandfathers, Jim Redpath and Pat Egan the second, played for the Zephyrs. (The boy's father played youth hockey, but opted for track and field and football in high school.)

Both grandpa Pat Egan and Jim Redpath love to see us play. They enjoy watching our whole team, said Patrick the fourth, adding that Max is wearing Jim Redpath's No. 19.

Cousins ​​Johnny, Joey and Jimmy Redpath, and their mother's Nate, Eric and Tony DeMars, all skated for the Zephyrs, as did great-uncles Mike and Tim Egan and John Redpath. Nate DeMars coached Patrick, Jimmy and Max in youth hockey.

The Egan/Redpath name has been synonymous with Mahtomedi hockey for decades, Poeschl acknowledged. Johny, Joe and Jimmy Redpath were all captains for me in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Grandpa Jim Redpath and his brother John played for Warren Strelow, along with grandpa Pat Egan and his brothers Mike and Tim. It has been a real pleasure to coach the current wave of Egans. They have a great work ethic and love being at the rink.

Patrick and Jamie (Redpath) Egan have a family of five boys, just one short of a full hockey lineup. Jack, a seventh grader, plays in the pee, and Joey, a fifth grader, plays in squirts.

Their mother should also be considered for some kind of award, Poeschl said, because she shuttled the boys back and forth to numerous arenas for competitions, practices and skating lessons.

When asked about the illustrious great-grandfathers, Patrick the fourth said:We never met our great-grandfather Pat, but he was often talked about. We were fortunate enough to know our great-grandfather, Jim Redpath. We called him Bopa.

Bopa always told the boys that in the Egan family an assist is worth two points and a goal is worth one point. He emphasized that because he liked unselfish players and team players, Patrick said. Our great-grandmother, Eileen Redpath, on the other hand, was the opposite. She loved the goals!

The press had an article about Jim Redpath a few years ago andseveral grandsons who played in state tournaments. Jim had taught ten grandchildren to skate on White Bear Lake.

When asked if he and his brothers ever played other sports, Patrick said: We were locked up (to hockey) from the moment we were born. Stay in control. Lots of stings in our house from knee hockey and street hockey games. Their other sport is golf, just for fun.

During youth hockey, which has a two-year extension, Patrick and Max were teammates, then Max and Jimmy, but never all three until last season with the Zephyrs. We know how lucky we are to be able to play the sport we love together, Patrick said. We've talked about the possibility of this happening since we were in grade school.

They rarely skate on the same line, but it happened once last season against Warroad and they scored an Egan by Egan by Egan, a goal, Patrick said, one of their all-time highlights. All three scored in a 5-0 win Blaine in November. An Egantrick, the coaches called it.

Jimmy Egan said he is lucky, being the youngest of the trio, because I always got to train with my older brothers, who really pushed me on and off the ice every day to get better. I owe the player I am to Patrick and Max.

Max said to his siblings I feel comfortable and they always pay attention to me so that I am happy. I feel truly fortunate to be able to share these memories not only with them, but with our entire team. He added that Patrick, a co-captain, is a great example to our entire team of not only what a good teammate is, but also what a good citizen is.

Of course, brotherhood extends beyond just the family. The boys have been skating with about twenty boys since childhood and they all strive for high goals together.

Everything we do is for the greater good of the team, Patrick said. We stand up for each other, but never at the expense of the team. Our team is a group of brothers who have to come together to win a state title like we did last season. We would do anything for our teammates.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.presspubs.com/zephyr-hockey-enjoys-a-hat-trick-of-egans/article_59eccc90-d708-11ee-ba48-fbb316dcce53.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: