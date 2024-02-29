Roger Federer narrowly loses to eight-year-old junior table tennis champion 'Pineapple' in Shanghai – FirstSportz





Former world number 1 Roger Federer is currently enjoying his holiday in Asia. He was recently spotted in Thailand with his parents, where he enjoyed local delicacies and indulged in the local culture of Bangkok. Amid these events, the Swiss maestro's old sponsor, 'Uniqlo', brought him to Shanghai once again. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion had previously traveled during the 2023 Shanghai Masters and has returned once again. He is followed for a special series '24 hours with Roger: Shanghai Edition'. In their second episode, Federer tried his luck at table tennis. But he was extremely stunned at his level. The eight-time Wimbledon winner competed against each other Guo Duoer also called 'pineapple'. The eight-year-old is the national Junior Trials table tennis champion. The two exchanged a few rallies with Federer also learning to play the backhand. Ironic for one of tennis's best backhand players. Nevertheless, the Swiss took a sporting approach and quickly mastered the skills. The two then played an 11-point match that was closely contested. Federer managed to save the first match point, but Pineapple won the match on the next point. She defeated Federer 11-9 to loud cheers from her coach and a broad smile from the former world number 1 himself. I just won against Roger Federer. said a happy pineapple. Federer then congratulated her on beating him, before making a sarcastic comment about his loss. So she's been playing only for two or three years. I've played for 35 years. Federer joked before shaking the boy's hand and wishing her the best of luck for her future. Roger Federer shows his humility by playing with the young child At the beginning of the video, Federer gave a little monologue commenting on the popularity of table tennis in China. Some of the best table tennis players in the world have come from the country and the Swiss showed his willingness to learn from them. Roger Federer with the young child Pineapple (Image via YouTube) He also showed his humble side when he talked about competing against a Chinese table tennis player despite his tennis experience. As a former tennis player, one would think I have an advantage in table tennis. But here in China, table tennis is enjoyed by nearly everybody and there are promising champions at every level of the game. And I'm here to learn from some of the best. Federer said. So far, Uniqlo has released four episodes of Federer's time in Shanghai. The episodes are in both English and Chinese, so they are suitable for all audiences. With direct subtitles in English, the fashion company has done its best to be accessible to everyone. In case you missed it: Was this article helpful? Thanks for your feedback!

