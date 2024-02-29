Men's basketball visits Princeton and Penn this weekend

NEW YORK Columbia men's basketball ends its third consecutive series this weekend by wrapping up its regular-season schedule. The Lions visit Princeton on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m

Friday's game between the Lions (13-11, 4-7) and the Tigers (21-3, 9-2) at the Jadwin Gymnasium can be followed via live statistics And watched live on ESPN+. Derek Jones (play-by-play) and Isis Young (analyst) will be present. Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday's game between the Lions and Quakers (10-16, 2-9) at The Palestra can also be followed via live statistics And watched live on ESPN+. Joe Tordy (play-by-play), Vince Curran (analyst) and Gary Erdelyi (sideline reporter) will be present. Tickets can be purchased here.

Opening tip

Columbia dropped both of its games last weekend against Brown and Yale at home. In the second half the Lions had the lead in every game.

The Lions rank in the top 20 in the country in assists per game, three-point percentage and bench points per game.

News/Notes

Last timeout

Last Saturday night's match at Levien Court at Schiller Gymnasium featured 18 lead changes and 11 ties as Columbia was defeated by Ivy League preseason favorite Yale, 84-76. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa exploded for 21 of his 23 points in the second half to give the Lions a chance to beat Yale, but 64.3 percent of the Bulldogs shooting in the final 20 minutes helped seal their ninth road victory of the season. Rubio De La Rosa was deep in the final half for 5-6 and had all of Columbia's three-pointers in view. Zavian McLean scored 16 points Blair Thompson flowed in 12. Columbia defeated Yale, 32-26. The Bulldogs had just four turnovers on the night.

1,000 points for G

Junior guard Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa became the 30th Lion in program history to reach 1,000 career points last Friday and the 16th to accomplish the feat in his first three seasons when he made a layup at 1:51 of the first half against Brown. Mike Smith '20CC was the previous most recent Lion to participate in the 1,000-point club.

In the New York Groove

Columbia is averaging 84.0 points per game in wins this season. The Lions are averaging 17.5 assists, which is No. 11 in the country and second in the Ivy League. Columbia shoots 38 percent from three-point range (15th in the nation) and has a defensive three-point percentage of 31.2 (55th in the nation).

Quick Facts

The Lions are one of four teams in the country to return more than 90% of their scoring this season, along with Northern Iowa, Wisconsin and St. Bonaventure. Columbia is also one of 11 teams in the country to return at least 70 percent of their points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks from 2022 to 2023.

Columbia's 13 wins this season are the most under a head coach Jim English and the most since the 2015-2016 CollegeInsider.com Championship season. The Lions have also surpassed the previous win total from the past two seasons combined.

A 10-point win over Dartmouth on Feb. 16 marked the second time Columbia has posted three straight double-digit wins since November 2014, the other being November of this season.

Columbia's nine home wins this season are the most since 2015-16.

Columbia's four road wins this season surpass the total of away wins from the previous three seasons combined and are the most since 2018-19.

Before the loss to Princeton on Jan. 20, Columbia had won seven straight home games for the first time since 2015-16.

The Lions started their conference play for the first time since 2015-16 with nine wins.

Columbia scored at least 100 points in two games this season. The last time a Lions team accomplished this feat was 1976-77.

Columbia surpassed the previous record for most points in a game in program history on Jan. 4 against Mount Saint Vincent as the Lions cruised to a 120-52 win. The previous figure was 118 points at Wagner on January 17, 1977.

Zavian McLean on January 4, became the first Lion to score a double-double in two seasons with 19 points and 11 boards. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa He then recorded his third career double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) on Feb. 3 at Dartmouth and first since Feb. 4, 2022 at Princeton.

After a win over Temple on November 18, it was the first time since February 4, 2017 that Columbia's record was above .500.

The Lions had won eight of their first eleven games to open the season for the first time since 1978. Columbia already surpassed last season's win total on December 11.

Columbia's six-game winning streak earlier this season was the program's longest since January 2016.

Columbia had the 10th largest KenPom rankings increase year-over-year (+145 spots) during the week of February 12. The Lions ranked No. 196 in KenPom, compared to last season's finish of No. 341.

Columbia averages 28.8 bench points per game, which ranks No. 19 in the country.

Well balanced attack

Through 24 games this season, Columbia has had at least four players finish in double figures nine times and five players finish in double figures four times (Dec. 5 vs. Lafayette, Jan. 4 vs. Mount Saint Vincent, Jan. 9 at Cornell, Feb. 10 at Brown ).

Before this season, Columbia last had five players score double figures in the same game on Nov. 19, 2019 against Binghamton.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa (14.2) and Avery Brown (10.2) are averaging double figures in scoring, while three other Lions are averaging more than eight points per game. Rubio De La Rosa leads the team with 17 double-digit goals, while Brown has 14 such games under his belt.

Free throw frenzy

Columbia is 316-425 (74.4 percent) from the free throw line this season. That mark currently ranks third in all-time single-season average in program history, second in the Ivy League and 48th in the nation. Five Lions are shooting above 75 percent from the charity stripe this season.

Columbia lost 28-39 against LIU on November 21. It was the most free throws made by the Lions since February 23, 2018 against Brown and the highest mark as a head coach Jim English ' employment.

Rubio De La Rosa Dominance

Junior guard Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa has continued to build on its strong sophomore campaign in 2023-2024. The native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, had scored in double figures in nine straight games leading up to last season before dropping eight points on November 15. He scored double figures in 17 of 22 games this season. According to KenPom, he ranks 17th in the nation in fouls per 40 minutes (1.2).

Rubio De La Rosa had a strong all-around game in 2022-23, leading the Lions and ranking among the Ivy League leaders in scoring (13.6), rebounding (5.6) and steals (1.4). His 713 points through his first two seasons are the third-most in program history for any player's first two years.

Rubio De La Rosa recorded 22 double-digit games last season, including six in a row to end the year. Last season, he scored double figures in twelve of the team's fourteen Ivy League games. Rubio De La Rosa was one of four Lions to play in all 29 games last season Avery Brown was the only other Lion to start in every game. De La Rosa's 88.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line last season led the Ivy League and ranked No. 16 in the country. His mark from the charity stripe also ranked third all-time in a single season behind Brian Barbour, who did it twice (.917, 2010-11 and .901, 2011-12).

Exploring Princeton

Princeton is currently tied for first place in the Ivy League standings going into next weekend and has won six straight games. The Tigers rank in the top 25 in the country in eight different statistical categories, including winning percentage, fouls per game, free throw percentage and scoring defense. Xaivian Lee and Caden Pierce are each averaging over 15 points per game. Princeton is 10-0 at home this season.

Series History – Princeton

The Lions are 86-162 all-time against the Tigers, dropping their home game earlier this season 70-62. The Lions clawed back to tie the game at 47-47 with 11:16 remaining, but Princeton exploded on an 8-0 run to regain the momentum. Columbia managed to get the margin back within reach when a Blair Thompson layup cut Princeton's lead to 64-60 with 3:39 remaining. The Tigers closed out the win with three baskets in the paint in the final two minutes. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa returned to action after missing the previous two games with an injury and tied his season high with a team-best 19 points.

Scouting Pen

The Quakers enter this weekend at 10-16 (2-9). Penn just split last weekend's back-to-back with Dartmouth (82-69 win) and Harvard (74-70 loss). Four Quakers are averaging double figures, led by Clark Slajchert (17.4 points per game).

Series History – Penn

The Lions are 94-148 all-time against the Quakers, beating Penn 84-81 at home earlier this season. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the team with a season-high 24 points. It was his eighth career 20-point game. Avery Brown matched his season high for assists and handed out six dimes to his teammates. Kenny Noland added 15 points while Zavian McLean captured 12.

Next one

After this weekend's games, Columbia closes out the regular season against Cornell next Saturday at 2 p.m. for Senior Day.

Ivy League Preseason Poll

The Lions were predicted to finish eighth in the preseason Ivy League poll conducted by select members of the media.

