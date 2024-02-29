Review of Indian cricket: then and now | The great game





A cricket anthology usually offers multiple pleasures: it delves into sports history, offers warm notes of nostalgia and helps us engage with different perspectives, whether from players or journalists. Seen in that light,Indian cricket: then and now,edited by former first-class cricketer Venkat Sundaram, ticks most of the boxes. Do you want to know if the Parsi and the royal family are connected to this game? Dive into the opening section of Raju Mukherji and read from there in chronological order or choose the chapters you like. It could be a profile on MS Dhoni or Shashi Tharoor, who waxes eloquent about his fandom for this particular game. This could also be about creating a bond with a writer you idolized since childhood and so we have the posts of the late KN Prabhu and R. Mohans. Fresh look In the foreword, Rahul Dravid, legend and also an avid reader of the elegantly written piece, says: I have always held cricket writers in high esteem. And these sports chroniclers give this 341-page book heft and an occasional chuckle. There's R. Kaushik describing stylist GR Viswanath and Vijay Lokapally focusing his lenses on Virat Kohli. Incidentally, both gentlemen have written books on these two great individuals and it is fitting that Sundaram has asked them to summarize their impressions in a few pages. Other veterans like Clayton Murzello, Suresh Menon and Partab Ramchand also dip their pens and the ink comes out with fresh stories of power players. From the late Vijay Merchant to Dilip Vengsarkar, players too express their thoughts, with the latter unapologetically declaring: Lords has indeed been my Theater of Dreams. Meanwhile, former India spinner VV Kumar delves into anecdotes with a theoretical twist and a humorous slant before turning serious and announcing: No bowler can be called great unless he can run through the opposition on a good wicket. Diverse voices The book is not just about players and journalists, even though they occupy a prominent part of the papyrus offering. There are views of match officials as shown in VK Ramaswamy's My Umpiring Journey and good old Narottam Puri delves into cricket and commentary. And you certainly can't keep Shashi Tharoor away from the game as he offers a personal insight into the way he embraced cricket and reveals his fondness for Budhi Kunderan from his childhood. It was exciting stuff, and I was hooked for life, Tharoor recalls. Tharoor is the ultimate wordsmith, drawing from the thread of Salman Rushdie, and also finding a link between Kunderan, Virender Sehwag and Rishabh Pant, all of whom are free-spirited players. Sundaram does a good job of gathering diverse voices and dishing out a cricketing chorus that can be sampled as individual units or as an evolving monolith. The choice lies with the reader. Indian cricket: then and now

(Edited by Venkat Sundaram) Harper Sports 599

