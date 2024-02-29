Men's hockey concludes the regular season this weekend in Ohio State





Columbus, OH The Penn State Nittany Lions look to gain momentum heading into the Big Ten playoffs as they close out the regular season against Ohio State this weekend in Columbus. FOLLOW THE ACTION

Dates: Friday March 1 | Saturday March 2

Place: Columbus, OH

Time: 6:00 PM | 5 p.m

TV: Friday: B1G Network | Saturday: N/A

Streaming video: Friday | Saturday

Listen: Friday | Saturday

Live stats: Live stats

Game Notes: Penn State THIS WEEK'S MATCHUP This weekend marks the 50th and 51st all-time meeting between Penn State and Ohio State, with the Buckeyes being the second most common opponent of all time for the Nittany Lions, behind Wisconsin.

Ohio State has a 25-20-4 lead, but was defeated by the Nittany Lions in a pair of 4-3 games in Hockey Valley in late January. OSU has a slim 10-6-2 all-time mark in Columbus.

Regardless of the outcome this weekend, even with a Buckeye sweep, Penn State will finish sixth in the Big Ten standings and Ohio State will finish seventh, as the Nittany Lions would control the third tiebreaker, which is the fewest Big Ten losses . The Nittany Lions will head to Minnesota or Michigan next weekend for the best-of-three quarterfinals, pending the outcome of that series this weekend.

Most of the players on these two teams are no strangers to each other, as they have faced each other 16 times in the last 28 months and have met seven times in the last two seasons, combined with the two games in January. Those last sixteen games have been split almost identically, with the Buckeyes maintaining a slim 8-7-1 lead, including the 6-4-0 in Columbus.

The sweep for Penn State in January was the first-ever for the Nittany Lions against Ohio State and the first for the Nittany Lions in Big Ten play since a road sweep at Wisconsin on Oct. 28-29, 2022.

With the exception of the empty-net goals, 12 of the last 14 meetings between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have been one-goal battles, so expect some competitive action at The Schott this weekend.

Senior Jimmy Dowd Jr. paced all Nittany Lions with 13 points on three goals and 10 assists in 18 career games against the Buckeyes. The 13 points are 21.3 percent of his career scoring.

paced all Nittany Lions with 13 points on three goals and 10 assists in 18 career games against the Buckeyes. The 13 points are 21.3 percent of his career scoring. Junior Ryan Kirwan has added three goals and five assists in 14 games against Ohio State in his career as a freshman Aiden Fink scored three goals and one assist for four points in the series in January.

has added three goals and five assists in 14 games against Ohio State in his career as a freshman scored three goals and one assist for four points in the series in January. Senior goalkeeper Liam Souliere has his most career starts against Ohio State, with 13 posting a 6-6-1 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Souliere recorded a career-high and program-best 55 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory in game two of the Big Ten Quarterfinals in Columbus last March. EXPLORING THE STATE OF OHIO Ohio State enters the weekend at 12-16-4 on the year and 4-16-2 in Big Ten play, but has won three of its last four games against the top two teams in the conference with a sweep of Wisconsin two weeks ago and a win at Munn Ice Arena against Michigan State last Friday.

The Buckeyes are led on offense by sophomore Stephen Halliday with 32 points on 10 goals and a team-high 22 assists. Halliday has recorded at least one point in eleven of his last fifteen games. Halliday outscored the Buckeyes with 41 points last season, 10 of which came in seven games against Penn State.

Scooter Brickey leads Ohio State with 11 goals and is second with 24 points. Brickey has five power-play marks to tie Patrick Guzzo for the team lead in that category.

Ohio State ranks last in the Big Ten with an average of just 2.75 goals per game and is only ahead of Penn State in goals allowed at 3.41 per game. The Buckeyes also rank last in the Big Ten in shooting percentage (.080) and faceoff percentage (.477)

The Buckeyes also have the worst penalty kill in the Big Ten at 72.7 percent (80-for-110), ahead of only Stonehill and RPI nationally. The 30 power play marks Ohio State has allowed this season are the most in the Big Ten and rank ninth in the nation.

On the other hand, Ohio State is 24-for-113 (21.2 percent) on the man advantage this season, ranking fourth in the Big Ten and 25th nationally.

Between the pipes for the Buckeyes this season was UConn transfer Logan Terness, who has started 23 of 32 games this season and has posted a 9-10-3 record with a 3.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of . 899. However, the pair dates back to the series at Hockey Valley, where Kristoffer Eberly started both games, and has split the last three series, with Terness getting the nod on the first night and Eberly in the finals. Eberly has a 3-6-1 record with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 12 games this season. PACKAGING THE PIN Once again, Penn State leads the nation with an attendance percentage of 110.7, with 15 of its 19 home games reaching more than 6,000 in attendance this season at the 5,704-seat Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions averaged 6,314 fans per home game this season, the seventh-highest attendance in the nation, including a Pegula Ice Arena record of 6,578 on Jan. 27 against Ohio State. It was the second straight season that Penn State has set an attendance record at the annual Wear White game.

Penn State saw its second-largest crowd in construction history two weeks ago during a 4-2 win over No. 14 Michigan, as 6,571 fans filed into Pegula.

Last Saturday saw the third largest crowd in Pegula Ice Arena history, with 6,569 fans in attendance.

In addition to the three most attended games in program history, six of the ten most attended games of all time have come this season.

The average of 6,314 and capacity percentage of 110.7 are both single-season records at Pegula Ice Arena. MONKEY FROM THE BACK Junior Ryan Kirwan got the monkey off his back last Saturday in the third period when he lit the lamp and tied the game at 2-2. The goal broke an 11-match goalless drought dating back to his hat-trick against Army on January 6. It was also his first goal against a Big Ten team in 14 games.

got the monkey off his back last Saturday in the third period when he lit the lamp and tied the game at 2-2. The goal broke an 11-match goalless drought dating back to his hat-trick against Army on January 6. It was also his first goal against a Big Ten team in 14 games. Kirwan's 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points mirror his first-season stats, which equaled his career bests in every category.

Last Saturday's overtime loss marked just the third game the Nittany Lions have ever lost as Kirwan scored a goal, snapping a streak of 17 straight victories in such games. Penn State is now 24-3-0 when Kirwan scores. Stylish freshmen Penn State's five-member freshman class leads the way against the Nittany Lions with 35 goals, accounting for 34 percent of the goals this season. The 35 goals scored by the rookies are the most scored by a freshman class since the 2016-17 season, when PSU's 11-member class contributed 64 goals and 157 points.

The 85 points the freshmen have registered this season are just two shy of the 87 the now-junior class contributed in 2021-2022, which is the most a freshman class has accumulated since the 2016-2017 season.

Aiden Fink leads the team with 33 points on 15 goals and 18 assists in 32 games this season. His 33 points and 15 goals are both benchmarks for the Big Ten for freshmen.

leads the team with 33 points on 15 goals and 18 assists in 32 games this season. His 33 points and 15 goals are both benchmarks for the Big Ten for freshmen. Fink also set the Penn State single-season record for power play, with eight to his name this season, while his 33 points are the third-most by a freshman in a single season in Penn State history, while his 15 goals put him place in fifth place.

Matt DiMarsico is tied with Fink for the team lead in assists with 18, while adding six goals for 24 points to rank fourth on the team. His 24 points are good for 10th most by a Nittany Lion freshman all-time, while his 18 assists rank third.

is tied with Fink for the team lead in assists with 18, while adding six goals for 24 points to rank fourth on the team. His 24 points are good for 10th most by a Nittany Lion freshman all-time, while his 18 assists rank third. Only once in Penn State Hockey's 12-year NCAA history have a pair of rookies led the Nittany Lions in scoring and that was all the way back during the freshman season in 2012-13 when Casey Bailey (14-13–27 ) and David Glen (16-9–25) led the charge.

Reese Laubach has added 10 goals with nine assists for 19 points. His ten goals rank tenth most by a Penn State rookie, as he and Fink are two of only eleven Nittany Lion freshmen to reach double-digit goals in their rookie season.

has added 10 goals with nine assists for 19 points. His ten goals rank tenth most by a Penn State rookie, as he and Fink are two of only eleven Nittany Lion freshmen to reach double-digit goals in their rookie season. With Fink and Laubach reaching double-digit goals, it marks the fourth time Penn State has seen multiple freshmen achieve the feat in the same season, but the Nittany Lions have never seen three freshmen reach double-digit goals. NEXT ONE Penn State will be on the road for the best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinals at Michigan or Minnesota, pending the outcome of this weekend's series between the Gophers and Wolverines. For more information about the 2023-2024 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men's hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

