Celebrating the Volunteers in Sport Awards





The Federation of Irish Sport has today recognized the recipients of the 2023 Volunteers in Sports Awards, celebrating their dedication and volunteering of their time locally to make sport happen. With the proud support of the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships, the dedicated volunteers from across the country were honored at an awards ceremony where special guest speaker Minister Thomas Byrne, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport and Physical Education, presented the 32 provincial awards. Eoin Kelly from Beech Hill Table Tennis Club in Co. Cork won the overall Outstanding Volunteer Award. His exceptional impact on the development of the sport of table tennis made him stand out as a worthy winner this year. Eoin has helped grow Para table tennis in Munster, especially for players with an intellectual disability (ID). Table tennis players with ID play in classification 11 at the Paralympic Games. Grade 11 players were not classified in Ireland by the Ireland Paralympic Games, and thus could not play in international competitions. Eoin has been instrumental in changing this by introducing ID player classification to table tennis in Ireland. As Chairman of the Munster Table Tennis Association (mainstream and para players), Eoin has helped the sport grow again in Waterford, Kerry, Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Co. Cork. The crucial role of volunteers in promoting sports participation and community development cannot be underestimated or taken for granted. The economic significance of volunteering has an estimated value of €1.5 billion per year to the Irish economy. This figure underlines the immense social and economic benefits that flow from the invaluable contributions of volunteers to the Irish sporting landscape. “Volunteers are the backbone of Irish sport and I am pleased that their vital contribution is being recognized and celebrated through these awards,” said Minister Byrne. “As Minister for Sport, I am acutely aware of the challenges that volunteering presents and I recently welcomed the publication of the Sport Ireland Policy on Volunteering in Sport, which sets out an ambitious vision for a sports sector with the best volunteer culture in the world . ” “The success of Irish sport would not be possible without the many thousands of volunteers who willingly give up their time every week, in every part of Ireland, to help others enjoy their sport and I would like to thank every volunteer for their valuable contribution.” “Without this army of volunteers in clubs across the country, we wouldn't have the level of grassroots participation we have today,” said Mary O'Connor, CEO of the Federation. “It is important to take this time out and show our appreciation to the many unsung heroes of sports. Today we heard how sport can have such a meaningful and positive impact on our physical and mental health. And these volunteers are the channel to provide that benefit.” The Federation of Irish Sport and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media are full members of the Sport for Business community. The Sport for Business membership consists of almost 300 organisations, including all leading sports and sponsors, commercial and government bodies. Find out how you can join them today. Make the most of a Sport for Business membership by joining us at one of our upcoming events where sporting and business leadership come together.

