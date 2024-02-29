No. 4 Troy women reach podium during first day of competition at Pac-12 swimming and diving championships





Women's Swimming and Diving | February 28, 2024 FEDERAL WAY, Wash.– The No. 4 USC women's swimming and diving team took to the podium in the 200y medley relay to highlight the Trojans' efforts at the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Federal Way, Wash. Heading into the second day of competition, USC is currently in eighth place with 56 points. Cal leads with 120 points. The Women of Troy opened the meet with a second-place finish in the 200-year medley relay Caroline Famous , Kaitlyn Dobler , Anicka Delgado And Vasilissa Buinaia combined to clock a 1:34.52 and finish second. The A relay fell less than 0.63 seconds behind Cal, who clocked a record time of 1:33.89 by landing first. USC ended the night on a somber note when the Trojans 800y freestyle A relay was disqualified in the championship final. MEN'S DIVING USC junior Shangfei Wang led Troy in the men's 1-meter diving competition, finishing second with 396.25 points. Also featured in the final was Laurent Gosselin-Paradis (351.10) and Robert Gref (270.45) who finished fifth and eighth respectively. During the preliminary rounds, Wang earned 341.85 points, finishing fourth and earning a spot in the championship finals. Gosselin-Paradis was shortly behind in fifth place with 335.65 points, while Gref was eighth with 298.70. Trojan horses Wesley Ahart (:242.05) and Tatsuya Machida (206.20) were 17eand 19erespectively. The Trojans also won the unofficial 'team event' as Gref, Ahart and Gosselin-Paradis joined forces to claim the event. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: The action continues tomorrow at the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships, with women's swimming preliminaries starting at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday February 29 10.30 am – Swimming preliminaries

12:00 – Preliminary rounds of men's 3 meter diving

1:45 PM – Preliminary rounds of women's 1 meter diving

4:20 PM – Women's 1 meter diving final

6:00 PM —Finals Session #2

500 years of freestyle

200y IM

50 years of freestyle

Men's 3 meter diving final

200 years of freestyle relay Friday March 1 10.30 am – Swimming preliminaries

12:15 PM – Preliminary rounds of women's 3 meter diving

3:05 PM – Men's platform diving preliminaries

4:35 PM – Men's platform diving final

6:00 PM – Final Session #3

400y IM

100y butterfly

200 years of freestyle

100 years of breaststroke

100 years of backstroke

Women's 3 meter diving final

400y medley relay Saturday March 2 10.30 am – Swimming preliminaries

12:00 – Women's platform diving preliminaries

4:00 PM – 1650 Years Freestyle (selected heats)

6:00 PM – Final Session #4

1650 years freestyle (fastest heat)

200 years of backstroke

100 years of freestyle

200 years of breaststroke

200y butterfly

Women's platform diving final

400 years of freestyle relay

