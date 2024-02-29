Why linebacker is actually the most intriguing practice position battle in the state of Ohio

When fans, media types, etc. talk about the most important player(s)/position(s) on a football field or team, at least in terms of influencing the outcome of a game, linebacker is rarely mentioned at the top of anyone's list.

Linebackers are often credited or ridiculed as one of the reasons why Team A or Team B has struggled and/or lost, but are given little or no credit when their team comes out on top. Sure, the Ray Lewis of the world get a lot of love, but few consider even the best linebackers to be franchise players or super-impact game changers.

Look no further than Ohio States' last national championship team for proof of this: Middle linebacker Joshua Perry led the 2014 Buckeyes in tackles with 124, but his name is rarely (if ever) mentioned among the top five players or heroes on/for that championship-winning team. You're much more likely to hear Zeke, Cardale, JT, Bosa or Bell.

There's also something to be said for Darron Lee (a LB), but that supports my argument, doesn't it? Perry had 33 more stops than Bell, OSU's second-leading tackler, yet his name doesn't seem to be held in the same reverence as the group above.

Jim OConnor-USA TODAY Sports

**I recognize that most diehards remember Perry fondly, but you know what I mean, right? In any case, let's just agree that jersey No. 37 wasn't exactly a bestseller during his stellar career.

My overall point here is that I think linebackers are consistently undervalued and/or underappreciated. And with that said, I want to emphasize that Ohio States' LB position battle will be one of the most intriguing storylines of the team's upcoming spring training(s). Do me a favor, won't you?

Certainly, Will Howard's development as a quarterback is or will ultimately be the biggest story in Columbus, specifically as it relates to OSU football. But I believe the team's LB is in contention specifically LB2, besides Cody, Simon shouldn't be far behind. Because not only will the Buckeyes be tasked with replacing two veteran starters in Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers, but they will also be tasked with doing so with their first full-time position coach and a very shallow pool of players to choose from.

And while some may minimize the impact of the LB position, I think it's pretty important to have two guys in the middle of the field, who both know what they're seeing and what they're doing.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Right now, the Buckeyes essentially have two similar groups of players to choose from who could or will eventually fill the vacant LB role (or roles, you never know): those with little experience and those with no experience…. Less than ideal, right?

The frontrunner for the spot opposite Simon appears to be third-year track and field prodigy Sonny Styles, but there is the teeny, tiny problem that he (Styles) is currently listed as a safety. That, and Ohio State's coaches were anything but committed when asked if Styles would move to LB on a regular or full-time basis. So sure, styles like LB2 sound great in theory. But in reality, and as of Feb. 29, he is a safety with very few reps in something resembling the LB position.

Another third-year player mentioned as a potential starting LB for the Buckeyes is Ohio's top-ranked player from the Class of 2022, CJ Hicks. A factual, of course LB, Hicks was rated as the No. 2 player at his position coming out of high school, and many people just assumed he was destined to be a star in Columbus. But through two seasons, Hicks has done little to inspire confidence.

However, that doesn't mean the Dayton native deserves any criticism. Unfortunately for Hicks, he was LB4, 5 or 6 on a depth chart that is rarely used beyond No. 3. Eichenberg, Chambers and Simon monopolized snaps at the position over the past two seasons, leaving only scraps for Hicks and others. . And when this one saw the field (rarely), it looked raw, green, out of position, flat-footed, you name it. That's what happens when a player gets a handful of game replays once a month!

Others vying for a LB role include Kourt Williams, Gabe Powers, Arvell Reese and possibly even Garrett Stover. That means we were talking about a fifth-year player who unfortunately was never able to stay healthy, a third-year player with even fewer competitive reps than Hicks, a hybrid athlete who may or may not even play LB, and a true freshman. How's the LB? not extremely intriguing!?

If I wanted to, I could argue that things seem downright bleak at this position… Now I won't, because I happen to have a lot of confidence in both Styles and Hicks, as well as new LB coach James Laurinaitis . But what I want to do is point out that anyone who looks at this position group with anything less than curiosity and/or intrigue is living in a fantasy world. We're really entering the great unknown here, folks!

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Laurinaitis' status as a first-time coach certainly adds to the intrigue, but he actually filled the role last year while also having other responsibilities. So I'm not really worried about that. However, I would be lying if I said that Styles, Hicks and/or any of the others are Certainly thing. They are not. Otherwise this position battle wouldn't be so damn interesting.

Good donors go unnoticed, while the bad ones stick out like a sore thumb. And OSU fans have seen both play at The Shoe. Those who underperform face a lot of criticism, and there is definitely a future scenario where Styles, Hicks, etc. are forced to do the same. They could hear boos from their home fans or receive stupid, ignorant messages on social media. I would never wish that on a Buckeye, but that's just the world we all live in.

Silliness aside, I hope these guys at linebacker are just playing from their collective minds. But it's far from a guarantee, which is why I can't wait to watch the position battle in less than a week. Finding the favorite to start at right tackle or tight end is great, but I would much rather see or hear the next Ryan Shazier.