Junior Co-Ed Singles Tennis Tournament – March 23





The Coronado Tennis Center hosts a Junior Co-Ed Singles tournament for players ages 10-17 with a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 1-5. This event is a fantastic way for your junior players to gain competitive experience and compete locally in a tournament format. Tournament details Saturday March 23

11am – 6pm

Coronado Tennis Center UTR Divisions: Two draws based on UTR ratings

Draw 1: UTR 1-3

Draw 2: UTR 3-5 Format: 2 sets with a 10-point tiebreak to decide the matches UTR Verification: All matches count towards your UTR rating *Backdraw for all first round losers This tournament not only provides an excellent platform for competitive play, but also contributes to your child's UTR, helping them gain experience and improve their assessment. A Coronado tennis professional will act as an on-site official and ensure a well-organized and fair competition. Keep in mind that:There will be no refunds once registration has closed. The losers of the first round are included in the backdraw, so that all participants have the opportunity to play multiple matches. For more information, please contact Joel Myers at[email protected]. Places are limited, so secure your spot quickly. We look forward to seeing your players on the field! REGISTER HERE

