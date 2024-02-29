Analytics technology and cricket big wins for billionaire Ambani in Disney match

By Munsif Vengattil and M. Sriram

BENGALURU (Reuters) – A merger of Disney-Reliance assets in India will create a media giant far bigger than any of its rivals, boosting billionaire Mukesh Ambanis' entertainment ambitions with streaming technology and lucrative cricket rights.

Disney and Reliance on Wednesday valued their combined TV and streaming businesses at $8.5 billion. Ambanis Reliance and its subsidiaries will own more than 63% of the merged entity, while Disney will own 37%.

The merged group, with 120 channels and two streaming platforms, will become India's number one. 1 TV player, followed by homegrown Zee Entertainment, which has 50 TV channels in India's booming $28 billion media and entertainment market.

In terms of streaming, Disney's Hotstar is India's largest with 38 million paid users. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video don't reveal their India figures, but industry analysts estimate they have 20 million and 6.5 million paying users respectively.

Reliances JioCinema is largely free and does not disclose user numbers, after starting a premium paid offering last year.

As the pre-merger rivalry with Disney grew, Reliance heavily promoted JioCinema, making it instantly popular with its free cricket streaming offers. But it also faced user irritation on social media due to frequent technological glitches.

The Indian media industry has historically not invested much in technological innovation. Reliance will increase on Hotstar's streaming and cloud-related technology innovations, says Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Indian state broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

Hotstar is ahead of JioCinema in many aspects of technology. It is better at making intelligent viewing recommendations based on a user's viewing history and is more mature at serving live content to a very large number of simultaneous viewers without any issues, he added.

A Disney source, who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the press, told Reuters that the company's streaming service in India has mastered a so-called server side ad insertion technology over the years with which they can generate revenue and target users. extensively with advertisements during live streaming of content.

Disney has around 55,000 different metric combinations such as age, location or more to target users with ads, the source added, saying: This has all been put to the test (and) Reliance can benefit from this.

The Disney-Reliance deal was signed after Disney struggled for years in India, especially with its streaming business, which despite being the largest, failed to generate profits.

On Wednesday, Disney and Reliance said they will jointly deliver an immersive, accessible and new digital-centric entertainment experience. The deal is expected to close later this year or early 2025 once regulatory approvals are received.

THE BUSINESS OF CRICKET

Disney-Reliance will also have the upper hand in cricket broadcasting, both on TV and digital.

The two companies have spent billions of dollars to buy broadcast rights to many top tournaments, including the world-famous Indian Premier League and International Cricket Councils India tournaments.

According to media agency GroupM, cricket would account for 85% of the total sports industry revenue in India by 2022. With Disney and Reliance merging, analysts at Jefferies estimate the group will have the most lucrative cricket rights with a 40% share of the advertising market, ahead of rivals Sony and Indias Zee.

Cricket is big business in India, with local media reporting rates for TV ads for a 10-second period during major cricket matches as high as $29,000. Placing a similar ad during a football match in India costs around $3,000, according to reports.

However, Indian lawyers warn that the combined power of Disney-Reliances' cricket broadcasts, both digital and TV, could lead to antitrust scrutiny.

Analysts at India's Ambit Capital said the merged entity may also have to absorb losses of $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion in the coming years due to aggressive bidding for cricket rights by companies, while other companies also have a strong position in digital advertising offer.

While Disney is a big win for Ambani, Ambit said the digital advertising power of Google and Meta will still be difficult to challenge.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and M.Sriram in Mumbai and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Elaine Hardcastle)