American Athletic Conference Announces 2024 Football Schedule – UTSA Athletics

IRVING, Texas — Commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the American Athletic Conference's 111-game football schedule, including the 56-game conference schedule, as the league embarks on a historic season in 2024.

The 2024 season will be the second in which The American has 14 teams under its banner, and the first with Army West Point as a football-playing member. Each of the fourteen teams in The American will play eight conference games in 2024.

UTSA is ready for its second season as a member of The American with four conference games scheduled for the Alamodome and four league games on the road. The Roadrunners also have four non-conference games, hosting Kennesaw State and Houston Christian at home and traveling to Texas and Texas State in their fifth season under head coach Jeff Traylor. In fact, nine of their twelve regular season games will be played in the state of Texas.

The Roadrunners open AAC road play against East Carolina on Saturday, September 28 in Greenville, North Carolina. UTSA defeated the Pirates 41-27 on Oct. 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in their first-ever meeting on the court.

After the first of two inactive weeks, UTSA will travel to Houston to meet Rice on Saturday, October 12. The Roadrunners have won the last eight meetings with the Owls, including a 34-14 home victory on Nov. 11, 2023, and they lead the all-time series, 8-3.

UTSA welcomes Florida Atlantic to Alamo City for the AAC home opener on Oct. 19. The Roadrunners raced past the Owls, 36-10, on Oct. 21, 2023, in Boca Raton for their first win in four meetings.

The Roadrunners close out the month with a road date against Tulsa on Oct. 26. This will be UTSA's second meeting with the Golden Hurricane and first since a 34-15 road victory on November 2, 2013.

UTSA will play three consecutive home games at the Alamodome during the month of November.

The Roadrunners host Memphis on November 2 in their second meeting with the Tigers. UTSA rallied for a 31-28 road win on September 25, 2021, in its only previous match.

After their second inactive week of the fall, the Roadrunners will host North Texas on Friday, November 15. UTSA has won its past three meetings with the Mean Green, including a 37-29 road victory last November, and leads the all-time series rankings, 7-5.

The Roadrunners will host Temple on Friday, Nov. 22 or Saturday, Nov. 23. UTSA scored a 49-34 victory in its only previous meeting last October in Philadelphia.

UTSA will conclude its regular season on the road on November 30, taking on Army in West Point, New York. The Roadrunners won in overtime, 41-38, on September 10, 2022, in their only previous trip to the Empire State. The Black Knights outlasted UTSA, 37-29, last September at the Alamodome to improve to 3-1 all-time in the series.

The 10th American Athletic Conference Football Championship, which has aired on ABC each of the past nine years, will feature the top two teams in the final regular season standings in one division on Friday, December 6. on ABC or ESPN in prime time.

The Roadrunners begin their 14th season of play on Saturday, August 31, when they welcome Kennesaw State to the Alamodome. This will be UTSA's first meeting with the Owls, who are transitioning to FBS in their 10th football season and first as a member of Conference USA this year.

UTSA will then make the first of two short trips north on I-35 to meet the State of Texas in San Marcos on September 7. The Roadrunners and Bobcats meet for the second straight season and sixth time overall in a series led by UTSA, 5-0. The Roadrunners earned a 20-13 victory in the last meeting on September 9, 2023, in front of 49,342 fans, the second-largest home crowd in program history.

The Roadrunners will meet 2023 College Football Playoff semifinalist Texas for the second time in the last three seasons on September 14 in Austin. The Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 40-21 home victory in the only previous game on the 17 September 2022.

UTSA concludes the non-league slate on September 21 with a home game against Houston Christian. This marks the Roadrunners' first meeting with the Huskies, an FCS member of the Southland Conference, who are entering their eleventh season of play.

The American Athletic Conference teams appear to be well-positioned for a second appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2024. The new playoff format will allow the five highest-ranked conference champions to reach the 12-team field – a distinction that the American would have earned six times in the first nine years of the CFP era.

Kickoff times and television schedules for the first three weeks of the season, as well as the season-long midweek games, will be finalized by June 1. The rest of the schedule falls under the usual 12-day and six-day selection processes. .

The Roadrunners welcome back 51 lettermen, including 16 starters, and are coming off a 9-4 campaign in which they claimed the first bowl victory in program history with a 35-17 win over Marshall in the 2023 Frisco Bowl. UTSA posted a 7 -1 rating and finished third in The American in his debut season in the league.

2024 UTSA Football Schedule

Date Opponent Place August 31th Kennesaw State San Antonio, Texas September 7 at the state of Texas San Marcos, Texas September 14 near Texas Austin, Texas 21st of September Houston Christian San Antonio, Texas September 28 in Eastern Carolina* Greenville, NC 12 October at Rice* Houston, Texas 19 October Florida Atlantic Ocean* San Antonio, Texas 26th of October at Tulsa* Tulsa, Okla. November 2nd Memphis* San Antonio, Texas November 15 North Texas* San Antonio, Texas November 22/23 Temple* San Antonio, Texas November 30 at Army* Westpoint, NY December 6 AAC Championship Game To be determined

* American Athletic Conference game

The schedule is subject to change

