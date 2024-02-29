Sports
Recipe for ping pong? How table tennis helps Parkinson's patients
Drills involve dual tasks, such as walking or side stepping while bouncing the ball. Partner exercises include counting out loud how many times you hit the ball, which activates the voice and promotes socialization.
Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine
Since he first noticed the symptoms of Parkinson's disease 12 years ago, there's one recipe that Mike DeBartolo says came naturally to him.
The Wilmette resident stays active in the warmer months with golf and tennis, but was looking for something active and fun for the colder months. The perfect answer took him back to playing ping pong in his teens.
DeBartolo brought his idea to Linda Egan, coordinator of the Parkinson's disease program at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, who in turn provided an instructional table tennis exercise program.
Parkinsons Players Ping Pong, now offered twice a week at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Health & Fitness Center and once a week at Edgewater Fitness Center in Chicago, is taught by certified exercise physiologists with additional Parkinson's-specific training.
Many of us grew up playing ping pong in our basements and didn't even realize we were exercising or improving brain function, Egan said in a news release. Research has shown that table tennis is uniquely beneficial for people with Parkinson's disease due to its focus on balance, hand-eye coordination, rhythmic movements and concentration.
The program begins with warm-ups and exercises to maximize the benefits of ping pong. Dynamic warm-ups help participants become familiar with the paddle. Drills involve dual tasks, such as walking or side stepping while bouncing the ball. Partner exercises include counting out loud how many times you hit the ball, which activates the voice and promotes socialization.
The real fun then begins with single and double ping pong matches, which can be very competitive.
Ping pong is great because of the social aspect. Participants have fun while exercising in a variety of ways that benefit everyday life, says Logan Sinnett, certified exercise physiologist at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Health & Fitness Center. Ping pong requires agility and axial mobility, which is the twisting movement of your torso along with side stepping. In addition to physical skills, ping pong also involves a cognitive element, as players must remember and announce the score during their serve.
A study from the Fukuoka University School of Medicine in Fukuoka, Japan, found that people with Parkinson's who participated in a ping-pong exercise program once a week for six months showed improvement in their Parkinson's symptoms. Study participants experienced significant improvements in speech, handwriting, dressing, getting out of bed and walking.
The evidence supporting the potential benefits in quality of life and motor scores of a regular ping-pong program for people with Parkinson's is not surprising given the coordination, planning and anticipation of movements involved in the sport, said Dr. Neil Shetty, specialist movement disorders at Northwestern. Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. The built-in cues of ping pong play may be particularly useful in facilitating motor training for people with Parkinson's. In addition to these physical and cognitive elements, ping pong also offers a strong social stimulation element that we know is very important for the brain.
The ping pong program is an extension of Parkinsons Players, an idea DeBartolo launched with Northwestern Medicine to host golf and tennis clinics.
The two things that are central to Parkinson's players are play and friendship, DeBartolo said. One of the few things known to slow the progression of Parkinson's is exercise. Playing takes it to another level. Parkinson's disease has an isolating character. Playing together gives us the opportunity to smile, laugh and let loose while staying active.
The program is intended for level 1 and level 2 Parkinson's patients who can stand for an hour without support.
For information about the Lake Forest Hospital program, contact Linda Egan at [email protected]. For the Edgewater Fitness program, contact Katie Fagan at [email protected].
For more information about Northwestern Medicine, visit nm.org.
|
