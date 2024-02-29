University of Georgia Athletics

No. 5/3 Georgia softball defeated No. 8/9 Clemson 2-1 in an eight-inning battle Wednesday night at Jack Turner Stadium.

Senior Jayda Kearney provided the walk-off hit, a single through the right side, to the plate Dallis Good night , beating the Tigers 2-1. Georgia improves to 13-1 on the season.

Kearney and Goodnight each had two hits in the game, combining for four of Georgia's six hits. Goodnight drove in Georgia's other run in the third.

Madison Kerpics pitched two innings in her start, allowing one hit and striking out two Tigers. Shelby Walters worked two and two-thirds innings, gave up two hits and struckout two. Lilli Backes (4-0) achieved victory in the circle. Backed pitched three and a third innings and gave up a run on three hits. She fanned three Clemson hitters.

Goodnight used an RBI double to left center in the bottom of the third to drive in Sara Gordon putting the dogs 1-0 on the board.

Georgia's 1-0 lead held until a two-out RBI single off the bat of McKenzie Clark tied the game at 1-all in the top of the sixth inning.

The 1-1 tie held until the end of the seventh and the match went into extra time.

Backes worked around a one-out single in the top of the eighth to hold the Tigers. Goodnight led off the bottom of the inning with a bunt for a hit down the third base line. She advanced on a wild pitch and again on a flyout. Kearney stepped in and singled through the right side on a 1-0 pitch to drive in Goodnight and walk away from the Tigers, 2-1.

The Bulldogs headed to Palo Alto, California, this weekend to participate in the 2024 DeMarini Invitational, hosted by No. 11/10 Stanford. Georgia plays No. 11/10 Stanford and No. 20/24 Cal twice each and also takes on Boise State. The action kicks off Friday, March 1 against Cal at 3:00 PM ET, followed by Boise State at 5:30 PM

Head coach Tony Baldwin

On what it means to beat a team with Clemson's talent.

“We've been talking about it since day one. To beat these types of teams and those types of pitchers, you just have to stay in it. You have to be mentally tough enough to just stay in it.” … You're going out on the offensive, right? So on the offensive side, we're pretty good. We get out and sometimes you have to deal with it. You have to go out. You have to defend well there, I thought, Ellie [Armistead] was excellent defensively. And that's what I'm most proud of is our resilience, just to play comfortably under the pressure of a close game.”

About the performance of the three pitchers Kerpics, Walters and Backes tonight…

“They're all gritty. They're so different. It's a challenge for any team to go through those three. And I don't think it's the last time you'll probably see us go that route against a good player. team.”

#99 Lilli Backes | LHP | jr.

On how the pitching staff balances each other out…

“We're all just such good pitchers that I think it's hard for other teams to prepare for all three different types of pitchers. I think we complement each other well.”

#8 Jayda Kearney | FROM | Sr.

On her mindset that comes to the table in a game-winning situation…

“I was obviously looking to throw more higher in the zone, and I just wanted to get my swing off. For the most part, as long as I hit the ball hard and put it in play, Dallas would [Goodnight] scored.”

#1 Dallis Good night | FROM | jr.

On her baserunning strategy during the final inning…

“In that last inning, you want to be aggressive if it's a passed ball, but not too aggressive because it's an important run. So just see the ball and don't do too much or think too much or try to guess the throws. Just see the ball and play the game.”