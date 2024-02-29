Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should play domestic cricket when they are free: Kirti Azad | Cricket news







The fallen out of favor duo of Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer were excluded from the list of centrally contracted players after ignoring the directive to play Ranji Trophy. NEW DELHI: Member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Kirti Azad supported the BCCI 's guideline for cricketers to play Ranji Trophy saying that it is a good move and the rule should apply to every Indian team player including Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli .The fallen out of favor duo of Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer were excluded from the list of centrally contracted players after ignoring the directive to play Ranji Trophy. “It (directive) is a very good move. Everyone should play Ranji Trophy cricket but at the moment the emphasis is on the IPL. It is good, it is entertaining but the real cricket is the (five) day cricket. Domestic cricket is good, it keeps you in touch. “But when you are free, even if you are a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, you have to go back and play domestic cricket for the state. That (state) gave you an opportunity to become a player, get selected and then play for the country. He felt it was not right to punish only Ishan and Iyer.

“It is not right to punish only these two. I think everyone should be punished. Everyone should be seen with the same mirror,” Azad told PTI Video.

Azad declined to comment on whether this was the potential end of the road for Ishan and Iyer after their names were excluded from the list of centrally contracted players.

“My question is, are they playing enough domestic cricket? They are playing T20 cricket these days, and every other state has a T20 cricket league. At the time we started our career, players like Bishan Singh Bedi, Madan Lal and Surinder Amarnath were playing , Mohinder Amarnath, Chetan Chauhan, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Karsan Ghavri played along with youngsters like me and Ravi Shastri .

“All these senior Test team players would be playing for their team, for the pride of their state, which seems to be missing among the youngsters these days,” he added.

He wondered why Indian players had problems playing domestic cricket while English cricketers enjoyed playing county cricket when they were not playing in the national side.

“Look at county cricket; there are more than 20 counties and there are countless three-day and four-day matches in addition to T20 cricket, but every player is involved. If a player is left out of the Test squad, he returns to play for his county .

“So why can't we get our players to play those domestic matches, that is the big question,” he added.

He praised players like Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan for finding the balance between T20 cricket for their IPL teams and playing Ranji Trophy.

“There are players like Jurel and Sarfaraz who do play T20 cricket but ultimately also represent their status in the Ranji Trophy. The bowlers also get into the rhythm of bowling for longer periods when they play regular domestic cricket. It (Ranji) is no form of slam-bang and thank you,” he said.

