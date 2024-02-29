One question every LSU football position room will face in the spring of 2024





Brian Kelly and LSU are entering a crucial phase in the development of this program. The Tigers have had 10 straight winning seasons, but now expectations should be higher. “Going into my third year, I think more than anything I feel very comfortable with the norms, the way things are done on a daily basis,” Kelly said in a recent interview with Paul Finebaum. “You feel it in the building, the players understand the expectations and it is clear that we have to go one step further. Ten wins is really the price of admission to where we need to be, but we need to take that next step.” While these expectations are good for this group, there are a lot of questions this team will have to answer before kickoff against USC in September in Las Vegas. With a good portion of the 2023 offensive core moving on, this new look unit is led Garrett Nussmeier will attract a lot of attention in the coming months. It's tough to follow, but there's a lot of optimism in the moves made this offseason and the fact that this group up front can stay aggressive and perform at a high level. On defense, the hiring of an entirely new coaching staff and the impact these minds can have on a unit coming off one of the worst statistical years in program history will determine how far this team can ultimately go. A good exercise that we thought would be wise is to ask one question for each position room on the roster that we would like to get more clarity on this spring.

