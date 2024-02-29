Women's Tennis hosts Crosstown Rival Friday at 12:30 PM PT

Friday 1:30 PM PTUCLA leads 60-52UCLA won 4-3 on April 21, 2023

THIS WEEK

UCLA welcomes No. 8 USC to the Los Angeles Tennis Center on Friday for the Bruins' non-conference final. Originally scheduled to start at 1:30 PM PT, the match time was changed to 12:30 PM PT to avoid forecast rain. The Bruins (4-3) won home games with LMU and Cal State Fullerton, their first appearances at LATC since their season opener last week. The Trojans (7-3) have also won their two most recent games, beating Michigan State and No. 2 Michigan on the road earlier this month. After the doubles match, pizza will be available for the first 150 fans and the UCLA Band will be in attendance.

FOLLOW LIVE

Fans who cannot attend the UCLA women's tennis matches in person can still watch the matches live. Point-by-point scoring and live video are available for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center HERE.

FINAL TIMEOUT

The Bruins defeated LMU (6-1, Feb. 23) and Cal State Fullerton (7-0, Feb. 24) by a 13-1 margin on consecutive days. Against LMU, Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer And Elise Wagle recorded two-win days for UCLA. Wagle took the overall victory. Kim-Michaela Zahraj triumphed for the Lions. Each of the day's singles matches was completed in straight sets. The next day, clincher Tian Fangran was one of four Bruins to post a two-win day. Only one match reached a third set.

UCLA VS. USC

UCLA has had the upper hand in seven of the past eight games played with USC. The Bruins defeated the Trojans in 2023, winning once on each team's home court. On a day when No. 19 UCLA honored two seniors before the regular-season finale, it was a sophomore who provided the heroics in a 4-3 win on April 21. Kimmi Hance was the last player standing as the Bruins passed their crosstown rivals in Pac-12 action. Also triumphant in singles for UCLA Tian Fangran And Elise Wagle . All three had two winning days, as the Bruins also took the doubles point. USC erased a 3-1 deficit when Sloane Morra and Grace Piper followed Emma Charney's early win, but it would never take the lead.

EXPLORING THE TROJANS

USC, which has a 7-3 record, is currently ranked No. 8 in the latest computerized ITA rankings. The Trojans climbed as high as No. 5 after beating second-ranked Michigan. Individually, the latest ITA singles rankings include No. 24 Emma Charney, No. 43 Grace Piper, No. 60 Snow Han and No. 90 Eryn Cayetano of USC. The doubles pairs of No. 8 Cayetano/Charney and No. 29 Parker Fry/Piper are also ranked.

IN THE RANKINGS

The latest computerized ITA rankings placed the 4-3 Bruins at No. 36. Individually, Bianca Fernandez (no. 87) and Elise Wagle (124) remained ranked for their singles performances after making their debut on the list on February 20.

TIAN HAS PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR JAN. 15-21

Tian Fangran was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 15-21, the conference announced Tuesday. Tian and the 16th-ranked Bruins defended their home court against No. 6 Texas on Jan. 19 and posted a 5-2 season-opening victory. The win was UCLA's fourth against a top-10 team without a loss since the start of the 2023 campaign. The defending NCAA singles champion first made her presence felt in doubles, teaming with Bianca Fernandez to overcome a 3-5 deficit in the decisive match against Malaika Rapolu and Tanya Sasnouskaya. The Court 2 match ended in a tiebreak, which Tian/Fernandez controlled with a 7-2 margin. In singles, Tian remained undefeated on the top court of the Los Angeles Tennis Center, beating Sabina Zeynalova 7-6(6), 6-4.

AUTUMN OVERVIEW

Bruins appeared at three tournaments in the fall. Freshmen Ahmani Guichard made her national debut, earning two of her six team-high singles victories in the fall at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, NC Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer And Elise Wagle each recorded three singles wins at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in San Diego. Guichard and Lutkemeyer teamed up to earn two wins at ITA Regionals and added another at the Thunderbird Invitational game in Tempe, Arizona. Guichard achieved two more singles victories in the desert.

2022-23 IN VISIT

The 2022-2023 UCLA women's tennis team advanced to the super-regional round of the NCAA Championships, upsetting host and No. 6 seed Duke to get there. The Bruins rallied from a 3-1 deficit and Sasha Vagramov foresaw the exploits of all eyes in her court. UCLA went 15-8 this season. Kimmi Hance (double), Tian Fangran (singles) and Elise Wagle (doubles) each received All-America recognition. Hance and Wagle qualified for the NCAA doubles draw, while Tian claimed the second NCAA singles title in program history. Tian was also a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Tennis and was named ITA Rookie of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year. Hance and Wagle made up the Pac-12's Doubles Team of the Year. Tian earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team, Hance on the Second Team and Wagle was an honorable mention.

T IS FOR TITLE

Freshmen Tian Fangran completed a sparkling run at the 2023 NCAA Championships singles tournament at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, defeating Oklahoma's Layne Sleeth 6-4, 6-2 for the second NCAA singles title in program history. The No. 9-16 seed Tian joined UCLA Athletic Hall of Famer Keri Phebus as the only Bruins to lift the trophy in the season-ending event. On his way to the title, Tian won six matches without dropping a single set. She finished her debut college season with a singles record of 30–7, including a 17–6 mark against nationally ranked opponents. The NCAA singles championship is the first of the head coach's career Stella Sampras Webster who was serving as an assistant coach under Bill Zaima when Phebus picked up hers.

WHO IS NEW?

Freshmen Bianca Fernandez (Montreal, QC, Canada/International Virtual Learning Academy), Ahmani Guichard (Seminole, Florida/Florida Virtual School) and Mia Jovic (Torrance, Calif./South HS) joined the Bruins in 2023-2024. Fernandez, a veteran of ITF events who earned her first WTA points at the age of 15, reached the second round of doubles at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto with her sister and partner Leylah Fernandez. Guichard, considered a Blue Chip prospect by TennisRecruiting.net, reached the second round in singles at the 2022 US Open Junior Championships and also earned berths to the 2023 Australian Open Junior Championships and the 2022 Roland-Garros Junior Championships. Jovic helped her high school to four consecutive CIF Southern Section Championships appearances and captured the Pioneer League singles title in 2019.

BRUINS ON TOUR

Ena Shibahara claimed her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, teaming with Wesley Koolhof to capture the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. She made her first women's doubles major final round with Shuko Aoyama at the 2023 Australian Open. Shibahara/Aoyama were the last pair standing at the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, giving each player her second WTA 1000 championship. Shibahara rose to a career-best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022 and entered 2024 at No. 14. Catherine Harrison also had a standout 2022, competing at Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. She reached the second round of singles at the All England Club and achieved a main draw doubles victory at each event. Harrison added the Australian Open to her resume in 2023 and made a return trip earlier this year. She also won her first WTA title in 2022, teaming with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. Harrison posted a career WTA ranking of 214 singles and 69 doubles in 2022. Robin Anderson also had a fantastic 2022, with 137 singles and 181 doubles in his career. She made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2022 Australian Open. Jennifer Brady achieved the highest singles ranking of any former UCLA standout as she rose to No. 13 in 2021. Elysia Bolton (167) and Jada Hart (296) achieved the highest doubles rankings of their careers in 2023.

STELLA'S OUTSTANDING RESUME